Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Q-Line

55BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional 4K Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

Get a quote

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

Q-Line

Versatile signage

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

Integrated Media Player

Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Integrated HTML5 browser

Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

Integrated Media Player

Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Integrated HTML5 browser

Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

Ultimate attention

Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness400
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Response time (typical)9
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.315 x 0.315 mm
Display colors1.07 Billion
Clinical imageD-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
Operating systemAndroid 8.0
Panel technologyIPS
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
Video formats3840 x 2160, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576i, 50Hz
576p, 50Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz

Connectivity

Video inputDVI-D (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 (x2)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5mm jack
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Start-upSwitch on delay
Switch on status
Boot on source
Start-up windowenable / disable Philips logo
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Remote control signalLockable

Dimensions

Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Width1241.8
Set Height712.6
Set Depth63.6
Set Width (inch)48.89
Set Height (inch)28.06
Set Depth (inch)2.50
Wall Mount400mm x 400mm , M6
Product weight16.6
Product weight (lb)36.60

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
MTBF30,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m

Power

Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)175 W
Consumption (Typical)125
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.264
H.263
H.265
USB Playback PictureJPEG
BMP
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Accessories

Included accessoriesAC Power Cord
RS232 cable
Remote Control
Batteries for remote control
Quick start guide
Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
USB Cover and screw (x2)
StandBM05922(optional)

Miscellaneous

Warranty3 year warranty
On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Spanish
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
CU
EPA
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
VCCI
J-Moss

Internal Player

CPUDual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
GPUARM Mali G51
Memory2GB DDR3
8GB
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

55BDL3550Q/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

55BDL3550Q/00

Manual

Polish

Downloads

55BDL3550Q/00

View all

Q-Line

31″
image

32BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
31″
image

32BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
42″
image

43BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
42″
image

43BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
42″
image

43BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
49″
image

50BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
49″
image

50BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
49″
image

50BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
64″
image

65BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
64″
image

65BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
64″
image

65BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
74″
image

75BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
74″
image

75BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
85″
image

86BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
85″
image

86BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
85″
image

86BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
97″
image

98BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
Discover Q-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch