86BDL3650Q/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Other connections
|micro SD
|OPS
|Video input
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 3.0 (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 3 x 3
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC Power Cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Cable clip (x2)
|HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover (x1)
Dimensions
|Product weight
|49.06 kg
|Set Height
|1100.0 mm
|Set Width
|1929.0 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.74(@ wall mount)/ 3.61(@ handle) inch
|Product weight (lb)
|108.16 lb
|Wall Mount
|600 mm x 400 mm, M8
|Set Depth
|69.5mm(D@wall mount) / 91.8mm(D@handle) mm
|Bezel width
|15.5 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Width (inch)
|75.94 inch
|Set Height (inch)
|43.31 inch
Internal Player
|GPU
|G52 MC1
|Memory
|16GB
|3GB DDR
|CPU
|Quad Core Cortex A55
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Mains power
|100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|304 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|H.263
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Operating conditions
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Japanese
|Arabic
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|FCC, Class A
|VCCI
|RoHS
|UL
Picture/Display
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Progressive scan
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|85.6 inch
|Haze
|25%
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|217.4 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
|1152 x 864, 75Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
|800 x 600, 56,60,72 Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|Video formats
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 50, 60Hz
Q-Line
Available in:
32″
32BDL4050Q/00
32″
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32″
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43″
43BDL4050Q/00
43″
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50″
50BDL4050Q/00
50″
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50″
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55″
55BDL4050Q/00
55″
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55″
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65″
65BDL4050Q/00
65″
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75″
75BDL4050Q/00
75″
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75″
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86″
86BDL4050Q/00
86″
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86″
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98″
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
