Q-Line

75BDL4050Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with Philips Signage 4050 Q-Line. UHD resolution is matched with enhanced brightness and high haze, and the efficiency of the tried and tested Android 10 SoC. Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS
Video inputUSB 2.0 (x2)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Remote control signalLockable
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough

Accessories

Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Quick start guide
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x1)

Dimensions

Product weight35.75 kg
Set Width1683.5 mm
Set Height961.7 mm
Set Depth (inch)2.74(@ wall mount)/ 3.61(@ handle) inch
Wall Mount600 mm x 400 mm, M8
Product weight (lb)78.82 lb
Set Depth69.5mm(D@wall mount) / 91.8mm(D@handle) mm
Set Width (inch)66.28 inch
Set Height (inch)37.86 inch
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)

Internal Player

GPUG52 MC1
Memory16GB
3GB DDR
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureJPEG
PNG
BMP
WEBP
USB Playback VideoMPEG 1/2 (1080p 60Hz)
MPEG 4 (1080p 60Hz)
H.263 (1080p 60Hz)
H.264 (4K2K 60Hz)
H.265 (4K2K 60Hz)
VP8 (1080p 60Hz)
VP9 (4K2K 60Hz)
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
MPEG 1/2 Layer 2

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesSimplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Arabic
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5 inch
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Operating systemAndroid 10
Haze25%
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.07 Billion
Brightness500 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
Panel technologyADS

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats720 x 400, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Downloads

Q-Line

