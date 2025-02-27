Products

Q-Line

65BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputUSB 2.0 (x2)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Quick start guide
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x1)

Dimensions

Set Width1462.3 mm
Product weight28.5 kg
Set Height837.3 mm
Set Depth (inch)2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle) inch
Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M8
Product weight (lb)62.83 lb
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Height (inch)32.96 inch
Set Depth68.9mm(D@wall mount) / 89.9mm(D@handle) mm
Set Width (inch)57.57 inch

Internal Player

Memory16GB
3GB DDR
GPUG52 MC1
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Typical)134 W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
H.263
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesSimplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Arabic
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Response time (typical)8 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Haze2%
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Operating systemAndroid 10
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5 inch
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.07 Billion
Brightness400 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Panel technologyADS

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
800 x 600, 56,60,72 Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
