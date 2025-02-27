55BDL3511Q/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Start-up window
|enable / disable Philips logo
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Start-up
|Switch on delay
|Switch on status
|Boot on source
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC power cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
|USB Cover and screw x1
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Stand
|BM05922(optional)
Dimensions
|Set Height
|712.6 mm
|Product weight
|16.6 kg
|Set Width
|1241.8 mm
|Product weight (lb)
|36.60 lb
|Wall Mount
|400mm x 400mm , M6
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50 inch
|Set Height (inch)
|28.06 inch
|Bezel width
|13.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Width (inch)
|48.89 inch
|Set Depth
|63.6 mm
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC
|Consumption (Max)
|185 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|140 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|JPEG
|MPEG
|WMV3
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|WMA
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CB
|BSMI
|EPA
|VCCI
|CU
|ETL
|EMF
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Response time (typical)
|9 ms
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1300:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6 inch
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Haze
|3%
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Pixel pitch
|0.315 xx 0.315 mm
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Clinical image
|D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
|1152 x 864, 75Hz
|1152 x 870, 75Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60Hz
Q-Line
Available in:
32″
32BDL4050Q/00
32″
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32″
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43″
43BDL4050Q/00
43″
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50″
50BDL4050Q/00
50″
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50″
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55″
55BDL4050Q/00
55″
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55″
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65″
65BDL4050Q/00
65″
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75″
75BDL4050Q/00
75″
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75″
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86″
86BDL4050Q/00
86″
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86″
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98″
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
Contact
Get in touch