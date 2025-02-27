Products

Q-Line

32BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Fulll HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Start-up windowenable / disable Philips logo
Start-upSwitch on delay
Switch on status
Boot on source
Remote control signalLockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Philips logo (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
USB Cover and screw x1
Wire Clamper (x3)
AC power cord
StandBM02541/BM05911(optional)

Dimensions

Set Width726.5 mm
Set Height425.4 mm
Product weight5.7 kg
Set Depth (inch)2.72 (D@Handle) / 2.56 (D@Wall mount) inch
Wall Mount100mm x100mm, 200mm x 200mm ,M4
Product weight (lb)12.57 lb
Set Width (inch)28.6 inch
Set Height (inch)16.75 inch
Bezel width11.9 (TLR) / 17.2 (B) mm
Set Depth69.1(D@Handle) / 65.1(D@Wall mount) mm

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Typical)45 W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)65 W
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.264
JPEG
MPEG
WMV3
USB Playback AudioAAC
WMA
MPEG
HEAAC

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CB
EMF
VCCI
PSB
CU
ETL

Picture/Display

Response time (typical)6.5 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Haze2%
Diagonal screen size (inch)31.5 inch
Diagonal screen size (metric)80 cm
Panel resolution1920x1080p
Display colors16.7 Million
Panel technologyVA
Pixel pitch0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
Brightness350 cd/m²
Clinical imageD-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
Show more specs

Leaflet

32BDL3511Q/00

Mechanical drawing

32BDL3511Q/00

Polish

32BDL3511Q/00

