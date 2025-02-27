Products

Q-Line

43BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 (x2)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 3.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Quick start guide
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB cover and screws
Wire Clamper (x3)

Dimensions

Product weight11.29 kg
Set Height561.2 mm
Set Width973.0 mm
Set Depth (inch)2.50 inch
Product weight (lb)24.91 lb
Wall Mount200 mm x 200 mm, M6
Set Depth63.5 mm mm
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Width (inch)38.31 inch
Set Height (inch)22.09 inch

Internal Player

GPUG52 MC1
Memory16GB
3GB DDR
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)84 W
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
MPEG
H.263
H.265
AVI
MP4
VP8
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL

Picture/Display

Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)42.5 inch
Haze2%
Operating systemAndroid 10
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colors1.07 Billion
Diagonal screen size (metric)108 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
Panel technologyADS
Brightness400 cd/m²

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60Hz
