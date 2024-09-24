Products

D-Line

98BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions

Made for results

D-Line

Bigger impact

Internal memory

Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

CMND

Optimise your on-screen content with the PPDS exclusive CMND platform. Products that feature CMND put you in total control with powerful content creation, advanced system connectivity and pro-grade deployment through an easy to use interface.

CMND
CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

Integrated HTML5 browser

Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
Internal memory

Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

CMND

Optimise your on-screen content with the PPDS exclusive CMND platform. Products that feature CMND put you in total control with powerful content creation, advanced system connectivity and pro-grade deployment through an easy to use interface.

CMND
CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

Integrated HTML5 browser

Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Powerful performance

D-Line delivers versatility and performance designed for impact.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch)97.5
Diagonal screen size (metric)247.7
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @120HZ
Brightness500
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8
Pixel pitch0.56 (H) x 0.56 (V) [mm]
Display colors1.07 Billion
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Operating systemAndroid 8.0
Panel technologyIPS

Connectivity

Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x3)
USB 2.0 (x2)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5mm jack
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsOPS
WiFidual antenna 2,4Ghz and 5Ghz
4G/LTE antenna connectorsmPCIe

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
640 x 480, 60Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576i, 50Hz
576p, 50Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz

Dimensions

Set Width2193.2
Set Height1248.2
Set Depth87.9 (D@Wall mount) / 97.9 (D@Handle)
Set Width (inch)86.35
Set Height (inch)49.14
Set Depth (inch)3.46 (D@Wall mount) /3.85 (D@Handle)
Bezel width16.0 mm (Even Bezel)
Product weight (lb)199.74
Product weight90.6
Wall Mount800(H) x 400(V) mm, M8

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughIR Loopthrough
DisplayPort
HDMI
RS232
Network controllableRS232
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
WiFi protocola b g n, 802.1x

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)474
Consumption (Max)678 W
Energy Label ClassG

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Accessories

Included accessoriesQuick start guide
RS232 cable
AC Power Cord
IR sensor cable (1.8M)
Remote Control & AAA Batteries
Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Switch Cover
USB Cover (x1)
Screws

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.263
H.264
H.265

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
BSMI
CB
CCC
CU
EMF
EnergyStar 8.0
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
VCCI
Warranty3 year warranty

Internal Player

CPU2 x A53 + 2 x A73
GPUARM Mali G51
Memory3GB DDR
Storage32 GB eMMc
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

98BDL4550D/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

98BDL4550D/00

Manual

Italian

Downloads

98BDL4550D/00

Discover D-Line

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

