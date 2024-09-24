Products

  • image
  • image

D-Line

98BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsOPS
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x2)
HDMI 2.0 (x3)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughRS232
DisplayPort
HDMI
IR Loopthrough
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesQuick start guide (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
USB Cover and screw x1
AC Switch Cover
Wire Clamper (x3)
AC power cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable

Dimensions

Set Height1248.2 mm
Set Width2193.2 mm
Product weight90.52 kg
Set Depth (inch)3.46(D@wall mount)/3.85(D@handle)
Product weight (lb)199.56 lb
Set Depth87.9(D@wall mount)/97.9(D@handle) mm
Set Width (inch)86.35
Bezel width16.0mm/16.0mm/16.0mm/16.0mm(T/R/L/B)
Set Height (inch)49.14

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)605 W
Consumption (Typical)355 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureJPEG
BMP
PNG
USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.264
H.263
H.265
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC

Operating conditions

Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Danish
Dutch
English
Finnish
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Spanish
Swedish
Traditional Chinese
Turkish
Warranty5 years warranty
Regulatory approvalsBSMI
CB
CCC
CE
CECP
EAC
EMF
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
RoHS
VCCI

Picture/Display

Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)97.5
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.07 Billion
Diagonal screen size (metric)247.6 cm
Panel technologyIPS
Brightness500 cd/m²

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Video formats1080i, 50, 60Hz
576i, 50Hz
576p, 50Hz
480p, 60Hz
480i, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
