55BDL4511D/00

TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Brightness
|500
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Pixel pitch
|0.315 × 0.315 mm
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Panel technology
|VA
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|5000:1
|Haze
|25%
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|OPS
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loopthrough
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|135
|Consumption (Max)
|278 W
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Energy Label Class
|G
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Accessories
|Stand
|BM05922(Optional)
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Philips logo (x1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|AC power cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover and screw x1
|Wire Clamper (x3)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CCC
|RoHS
|CB
|BSMI
|EMF
|VCCI
|PSB
|ETL
|CECP
|EAC
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1241.8
|Set Height
|712.6
|Set Depth
|63.6
|Set Width (inch)
|48.89
|Set Height (inch)
|28.06
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
|Bezel width
|13.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Wall Mount
|400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6
|Product weight
|16.6
|Product weight (lb)
|36.60
