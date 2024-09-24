50BDL4550D/00

Made for results
TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|49.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|125.7
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Brightness
|500
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.2854 x0.2854 mm
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Panel technology
|VA
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|WiFi
|dual antenna 2,4Ghz and 5Ghz
|4G/LTE antenna connectors
|mPCIe
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|Video formats
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|480i, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1128.4
|Set Height
|649.0
|Set Depth
|63.5
|Set Width (inch)
|44.43
|Set Height (inch)
|25.55
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
|Bezel width
|14.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Product weight (lb)
|32.52
|Product weight
|14.75
|Wall Mount
|400 (H)x 400 (V) mm, M6
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|DisplayPort
|HDMI
|Network controllable
|RS232
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|WiFi protocol
|a b g n, 802.1x
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|100
|Consumption (Max)
|132 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Accessories
|Included accessories
|Quick start guide
|RS232 cable
|AC Power Cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8M)
|Remote Control & AAA Batteries
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC Switch Cover
|USB Cover (x1)
|Screws
|Stand
|BM05922(Optional)
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CCC
|RoHS
|BSMI
|CB
|VCCI
|CU
|EMF
|EnergyStar 8.0
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|2 x A53 + 2 x A73
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
|Memory
|3GB DDR
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
