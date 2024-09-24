43BDL4550D/00

Made for results
D-Line
Bigger impact
Internal memory
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Integrated HTML5 browser
Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist
Powerful performance
D-Line delivers versatility and performance designed for impact.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|42.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|108.0
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Brightness
|500
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.2451 x 2451 mm
|Display colors
|1.07 G Billion
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Panel technology
|IPS
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|WiFi
|dual antenna 2,4Ghz and 5Ghz
|4G/LTE antenna connectors
|mPCIe
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Width
|973.0
|Set Height
|561.2
|Set Depth
|63.5
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
|Set Width (inch)
|38.31
|Set Height (inch)
|22.09
|Bezel width
|13.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Product weight (lb)
|23.61
|Product weight
|10.71
|Wall Mount
|200 (H) x 200(V) mm, M6
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|DisplayPort
|HDMI
|Network controllable
|RS232
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|WiFi protocol
|a b g n, 802.1x
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|83
|Consumption (Max)
|123 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Accessories
|Included accessories
|Quick start guide
|RS232 cable
|AC Power Cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8M)
|Remote Control & AAA Batteries
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC Switch Cover
|USB Cover (x1)
|Screws
|Stand
|BM05922 (Optional)
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CCC
|RoHS
|BSMI
|CB
|VCCI
|CU
|EMF
|EnergyStar 8.0
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|2 x A53 + 2 x A73
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Memory
|3GB DDR
D-Line
32BDL4511D/27
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
32BDL4650D/00
32"
Powered by Android
400cd/m²
32BDL4511D/00
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
43BDL4511D/27
43"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
43BDL4650D/00
43"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
50BDL4511D/27
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
50BDL4650D/00
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
55BDL4511D/27
55"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
55BDL4650D/00
55"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/27
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
65BDL4650D/00
65"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/00
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/27
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4650D/00
75"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/00
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/27
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4650D/00
86"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/00
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4511D/27
98"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4650D/00
98"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
