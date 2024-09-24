Products

MediaSuite

19HFL5214W/12

Energy Label: e

Give them Chromecast™ built-in, access to the Google Play™ Store and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this Android™-powered bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

Features

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourWhite

Audio

Bathroom speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound output Power5 (2 x 2.5) W
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound

Accessories

IncludedDC Power Adapter
DC Power Cord 1.5 m
AC Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
OptionalDC Power Cord 3 m 22 AV 1965 A/12
Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
Hygenic RC 22AV2204A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels
Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Power

EPREL registration number964360
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Energy Label ClassE
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
Input12 V DC
EU Energy Label power14 W
External power supply50-60Hz
AC 100-240 V
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Dimensions

Set dimensions (excl. handle)(WxHwD) 469x326x39/49 mm
Wall-mount compatible75 x 75 mm
M4
Product weight (+handle)3.8 kg
Product weight3.45 kg

Picture/Display

DisplayLED HD TV
Panel resolution1366 x 768p
Viewing angle (horizontal)45/45 degree
Diagonal screen size (metric)47 cm
Brightness200 cd/m²
Viewing angle (vertical)25/40 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)19

Healthcare features

SafetyTempered Glass
Double isolation class II
Flame retardant
Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
IEC/EN60601-1
HygienicAnti-Fingerprint Glass Front
Hydrophobic Coating
Smooth back cover design
JISZ2801 Anti-microbial housing
ConvenienceReading Light
Proximity sensor
TV Handle Bar
TalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
Cleaning Lock Function
ControlMulti-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible
Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
EMCIEC/EN60601-1-2

Side Connectivity

Headphone outMini-Jack
USB1USB 2.0

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Hospitality Features

CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
SecureMedia
Your brandCustomisable Home Screen
Customisable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Crestron Connected
Joystick
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Revenue generationMyChoice
SharingChromecast built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer
Hotel modeVolume limitation
Switch-ON Settings Control
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Local Control Lock
Prison mode

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Supp. Video Resolution on USBup to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Rear Connectivity

External ControlRJ-48
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
HDMI1HDMI 1.4
AntennaIEC-75

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface
