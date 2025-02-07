43HFL5114/12

Made for results
Get them connected
Google Play store
Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Check-in
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.
Netflix
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Google Assistant
Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.
Google Play store
Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Check-in
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.
Netflix
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Google Assistant
Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.
Smarter entertainment
Philips MediaSuite gives guests more reasons to love their stay.
Technical Specifications
Design
|Colour
|Black
Audio
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10) W
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
Accessories
|Included
|Edge Stand
|Remote Control 22AV1905B/00
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Optional
|Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
|Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
|External Clock 22AV1860A/12
|DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
Power
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|EPREL registration number
|341833
|Energy Label Class
|F
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|EU Energy Label power
|48 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set depth (with stand)
|194 mm
|Set width (with stand)
|970 mm
|Set Depth
|78/81 mm
|Set height (with stand)
|624 mm
|Product weight (+stand)
|7.3 kg
|Wall-mount compatible
|200 x 200 mm
|M6
|Set Height
|563 mm
|Set Width
|970 mm
|Product weight
|7.2 kg
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|108 cm
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 1080p
|Display
|LED Full HD
|Brightness
|250 cd/m²
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|43 inch
Healthcare features
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
|Convenience
|TalkBack
|Independent main speaker mute
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Nurse call system compatible
Side Connectivity
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|USB1
|USB 3.0
|HDMI1
|HDMI 1.4
Android TV
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|Pre-installed apps
|Netflix*
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
Hospitality Features
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Remote Management over IP/RF
|TV Group management
|Local Updates via USB
|Instant Initial Cloning
|Interactive DRM
|VSecure
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|SecureMedia
|Remote Control
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
|Power control
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Control
|AppControl
|JEDI Native Android TV Control
|JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
|Serial Xpress Protocol
|Crestron Connected
|Joystick
|Your brand
|Customisable Home Screen
|Customisable Welcome App
|Location Name (Geonames ID)
|CMND&Create
|Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Messages
|Bill on TV
|Express Checkout
|Sharing
|Chromecast built in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|Weather Forecast
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Clock in OFF mode
|Theme TV
|Wake Up Alarm
|Sleep Timer
|Hotel mode
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Volume limitation
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu lock
|Joystick Control Lock
|Prison mode
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Supp. Video Resolution on USB
|up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
Rear Connectivity
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|External power
|12 V, max 1.5 A
|External Control
|RJ-48
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|USB 2
|USB 2.0
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 1.4
|Antenna
|IEC-75
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
Downloads
MediaSuite
Available in:
19HFL5214W/12
19" HeartLine
powered by Android™
19HFL5114W/12
19" HeartLine
powered by Android™
32HFL5114/12
32" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43HFL6214U/12
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43HFL5214U/12
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43HFL5114/12
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50HFL6214U/12
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50HFL5214U/12
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
55HFL5214U/12
55" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
58HFL6214U/12
58" Mediasuite
powered by Android™
65HFL6214U/12
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
65HFL6114U/12
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
75HFL6214U/12
75" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
Contact
Get in touch