MediaSuite

19HFL5114W/12

Energy Label: f

Give them Chromecast™ built-in, access to the Google Play™ Store and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this Android™-powered bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

Made for results

Bedside TV

Advancing care with connectivity

image

AntiMicrobial housing

Clinical hygiene was paramount when it came to designing the Philips Bedside TV. Its JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial housing works as a protective shield to impede the growth of common microorganisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella.

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Hydrophobic glass

A toughened glass front with an anti-fingerprint, water-repellent coating helps maintain the hygiene levels of your practice. The front screen can be sprayed with anti-bacterial detergents with no wear and tear to the glass – allowing for quicker cleaning and a longer lifespan of each screen.

image

Integrated back-illuminated touch controls

The front panel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV features integrated touch controls. Essential controls are conveniently placed, and illuminate when patients raise a finger to them - ensuring ease of operation.

image

Reading light

Give them the freedom to read, day or night. A reading light is conveniently placed under the bottom bezel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. The light is operated by a button on the front touch-control panel: the button illuminates when a finger or hand is near it.

Galvanically isolated headphone connection

Galvanic isolation ensures the safest possible connection between the patient's headphones and this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. No current can pass from the headphone circuit into the surrounding electrical environment, ensuring the protection of both the patient and sensitive medical instruments.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

image

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

image

Medical-grade power supply

This Philips Professional Healthcare TV incorporates a power supply that complies with both EN/IEC 60601-1 and EN/IEC 60601-1-2 standards.

image

Connected comfort

Philips Bedside TV informs, comforts and entertains patients during their stay.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

DisplayLED HD TV
Diagonal screen size (metric)47
Diagonal screen size (inch)19
Panel resolution1366 x 768p
Brightness250

Audio

Sound output Power5 (2 x 2.5)
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Bathroom speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound

Design

ColourWhite

Android TV

Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Rear Connectivity

Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
AntennaIEC-75
External ControlRJ-48
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 1.4

Side Connectivity

USB1USB 2.0
Headphone outMini-Jack

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface

Hospitality Features

SharingChromecast built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Your brandCustomisable Home Screen
Customisable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Crestron Connected
Joystick
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
SecureMedia
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Revenue generationMyChoice
Hotel modeVolume limitation
Switch-ON Settings Control
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Local Control Lock
Prison mode

Healthcare features

ControlMulti-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible
Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
ConvenienceReading Light
Proximity sensor
TV Handle Bar
TalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
Cleaning Lock Function
SafetyTempered Glass
Double isolation class II
Flame retardant
Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
IEC/EN60601-1
HygienicAnti-Fingerprint Glass Front
Hydrophobic Coating
Smooth back cover design
JISZ2801 Anti-microbial housing
EMCIEC/EN60601-1-2

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF
Supp. Video Resolution on USBup to 1920x1080p@60Hz

Accessories

IncludedDC Power Adapter
DC Power Cord 1.5 m
AC Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
OptionalDC Power Cord 3 m 22 AV 1965 A/12
Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Energy Label ClassF
EU Energy Label power15
EPREL registration number341539
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
External power supply50-60Hz
AC 100-240 V
Input12 V DC

Dimensions

Product weight3.45
Wall-mount compatible75 x 75 mm
M4
Product weight (+handle)3.8
Set dimensions (excl. handle)(W x H w D) 469 x 326 x 39/49
