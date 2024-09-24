19HFL5114W/12

Made for results
Bedside TV
Advancing care with connectivity
AntiMicrobial housing
Clinical hygiene was paramount when it came to designing the Philips Bedside TV. Its JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial housing works as a protective shield to impede the growth of common microorganisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella.
Google Play store
Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Hydrophobic glass
A toughened glass front with an anti-fingerprint, water-repellent coating helps maintain the hygiene levels of your practice. The front screen can be sprayed with anti-bacterial detergents with no wear and tear to the glass – allowing for quicker cleaning and a longer lifespan of each screen.
Integrated back-illuminated touch controls
The front panel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV features integrated touch controls. Essential controls are conveniently placed, and illuminate when patients raise a finger to them - ensuring ease of operation.
Reading light
Give them the freedom to read, day or night. A reading light is conveniently placed under the bottom bezel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. The light is operated by a button on the front touch-control panel: the button illuminates when a finger or hand is near it.
Galvanically isolated headphone connection
Galvanic isolation ensures the safest possible connection between the patient's headphones and this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. No current can pass from the headphone circuit into the surrounding electrical environment, ensuring the protection of both the patient and sensitive medical instruments.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
MyChoice
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
Medical-grade power supply
This Philips Professional Healthcare TV incorporates a power supply that complies with both EN/IEC 60601-1 and EN/IEC 60601-1-2 standards.
Connected comfort
Philips Bedside TV informs, comforts and entertains patients during their stay.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Display
|LED HD TV
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|47
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|19
|Panel resolution
|1366 x 768p
|Brightness
|250
Audio
|Sound output Power
|5 (2 x 2.5)
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
Design
|Colour
|White
Android TV
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Pre-installed apps
|Netflix*
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
Rear Connectivity
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|External Control
|RJ-48
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 1.4
Side Connectivity
|USB1
|USB 2.0
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
Hospitality Features
|Sharing
|Chromecast built in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Your brand
|Customisable Home Screen
|Customisable Welcome App
|Location Name (Geonames ID)
|CMND&Create
|Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|Weather Forecast
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Clock in OFF mode
|Theme TV
|Wake Up Alarm
|Sleep Timer
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Remote Management over IP/RF
|TV Group management
|Local Updates via USB
|Instant Initial Cloning
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Messages
|Bill on TV
|Express Checkout
|Control
|AppControl
|JEDI Native Android TV Control
|JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
|Serial Xpress Protocol
|Crestron Connected
|Joystick
|Interactive DRM
|VSecure
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|SecureMedia
|Power control
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Hotel mode
|Volume limitation
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu lock
|Local Control Lock
|Prison mode
Healthcare features
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Nurse call system compatible
|Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
|Convenience
|Reading Light
|Proximity sensor
|TV Handle Bar
|TalkBack
|Independent main speaker mute
|Cleaning Lock Function
|Safety
|Tempered Glass
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
|Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
|IEC/EN60601-1
|Hygienic
|Anti-Fingerprint Glass Front
|Hydrophobic Coating
|Smooth back cover design
|JISZ2801 Anti-microbial housing
|EMC
|IEC/EN60601-1-2
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
|Supp. Video Resolution on USB
|up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Accessories
|Included
|DC Power Adapter
|DC Power Cord 1.5 m
|AC Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Optional
|DC Power Cord 3 m 22 AV 1965 A/12
|Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
|Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Power
|Energy Label Class
|F
|EU Energy Label power
|15
|EPREL registration number
|341539
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|External power supply
|50-60Hz
|AC 100-240 V
|Input
|12 V DC
Dimensions
|Product weight
|3.45
|Wall-mount compatible
|75 x 75 mm
|M4
|Product weight (+handle)
|3.8
|Set dimensions (excl. handle)
|(W x H w D) 469 x 326 x 39/49
Downloads
