MediaSuite

75HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: e

Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourAnthracite Grey
MaterialAluminium frame

Audio

Bathroom speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound output Power20 (2x10) W
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound
Speakers2.0
Down Firing

Accessories

IncludedHygienic RC 22AV2226A
2x AA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
OptionalEasy RC 22AV1601B/12
External Clock 22AV1860A/12
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
PPDS VESA table stand

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels
Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Connectivity Bottom

AntennaIEC-75
External power12 V, max 1.5 A
HDMI 2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI 3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack
External ControlRJ-48
USB 2USB 2.0
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45

Power

Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Light sensor
Energy Label ClassE
EPREL registration number943619
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
Standby power consumption<0.3 W
EU Energy Label power105 W
Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz

Dimensions

Set Depth68/83 mm
Wall-mount compatible300 x 300 mm
M8
Set Height960 mm
Set Width1670 mm
Product weight32.3 kg

Supported Display Resolution

HDMIUp to 3840 x 2160p@60 Hz
TunerOthers: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)189 cm
Display4K Ultra HD LED
Panel resolution3840 x 2160p
Brightness400 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (inch)75 inch

Healthcare features

SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant
ConvenienceTalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
ControlMulti-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Side Connectivity

Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
Headphone outMini-Jack
USB1USB 3.0
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Hospitality Features

Remote ControlLow-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
SecureMedia
Revenue generationMyChoice
Your brandCustomisable Home Screen
Customisable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Crestron Connected
Joystick
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
SharingChromecast Ultra built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
Hotel modeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Volume limitation
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Joystick Control Lock
Prison mode
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface
Show more specs

MediaSuite

Available in:

19″
image

19HFL5214W/12

Energy Label: e

  • 19" HeartLine

  • powered by Android™

19″
image

19HFL5114W/12

Energy Label: f

  • 19" HeartLine

  • powered by Android™

32″
image

32HFL5114/12

Energy Label: f

  • 32" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

43″
image

43HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

43″
image

43HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

43″
image

43HFL5114/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

50″
image

50HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

50″
image

50HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

55″
image

55HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 55" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

58″
image

58HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 58" Mediasuite

  • powered by Android™

65″
image

65HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

65″
image

65HFL6114U/12

Energy Label: g

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

75″
image

75HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: e

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

Discover MediaSuite

Contact

Get in touch