75HFL6214U/12

Technical Specifications
Design
|Colour
|Anthracite Grey
|Material
|Aluminium frame
Audio
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10) W
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
Accessories
|Included
|Hygienic RC 22AV2226A
|2x AA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Optional
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|External Clock 22AV1860A/12
|DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
|PPDS VESA table stand
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
Connectivity Bottom
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|External power
|12 V, max 1.5 A
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|HDMI 3
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|External Control
|RJ-48
|USB 2
|USB 2.0
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
Power
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Auto switch-off timer
|Light sensor
|Energy Label Class
|E
|EPREL registration number
|943619
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|EU Energy Label power
|105 W
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Depth
|68/83 mm
|Wall-mount compatible
|300 x 300 mm
|M8
|Set Height
|960 mm
|Set Width
|1670 mm
|Product weight
|32.3 kg
Supported Display Resolution
|HDMI
|Up to 3840 x 2160p@60 Hz
|Tuner
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
|T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|USB, LAN
|HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189 cm
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160p
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|75 inch
Healthcare features
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
|Convenience
|TalkBack
|Independent main speaker mute
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Nurse call system compatible
Android TV
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|Pre-installed apps
|Netflix*
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|USB1
|USB 3.0
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Hospitality Features
|Remote Control
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Remote Management over IP/RF
|TV Group management
|Local Updates via USB
|Instant Initial Cloning
|Interactive DRM
|VSecure
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|SecureMedia
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Your brand
|Customisable Home Screen
|Customisable Welcome App
|Location Name (Geonames ID)
|CMND&Create
|Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
|Control
|AppControl
|JEDI Native Android TV Control
|JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
|Serial Xpress Protocol
|Crestron Connected
|Joystick
|Power control
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Sharing
|Chromecast Ultra built in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Messages
|Bill on TV
|Express Checkout
|Hotel mode
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Volume limitation
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu lock
|Joystick Control Lock
|Prison mode
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|Weather Forecast
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Clock in OFF mode
|Theme TV
|Wake Up Alarm
|Sleep Timer
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
MediaSuite
Available in:
19″
19HFL5214W/12
19" HeartLine
powered by Android™
19″
19HFL5114W/12
19" HeartLine
powered by Android™
32″
32HFL5114/12
32" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43″
43HFL6214U/12
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43″
43HFL5214U/12
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43″
43HFL5114/12
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50″
50HFL6214U/12
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50″
50HFL5214U/12
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
55″
55HFL5214U/12
55" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
58″
58HFL6214U/12
58" Mediasuite
powered by Android™
65″
65HFL6214U/12
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
65″
65HFL6114U/12
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
75″
75HFL6214U/12
75" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
Contact
Get in touch