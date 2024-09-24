Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image

MediaSuite

65HFL6114U/12

Energy Label: g

Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

Get a quote

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

Get them connected

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Customisable branding

Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

CMND & Check-in

Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.

image

Netflix

Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

image

Google Assistant

Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Customisable branding

Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

CMND & Check-in

Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.

image

Netflix

Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

image

Google Assistant

Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.

Smarter entertainment

Philips MediaSuite gives guests more reasons to love their stay.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Display4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (metric)164
Diagonal screen size (inch)65
Panel resolution3840 x 2160p
Brightness350

Audio

Sound output Power20 (2x10)
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Bathroom speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound

Design

ColourSilver

Android TV

Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Side Connectivity

Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
USB1USB 3.0
Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Bottom

External power12 V, max 1.5 A
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
AntennaIEC-75
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack
External ControlRJ-48
USB 2USB 2.0
HDMI 3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI 2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface

Hospitality Features

SharingChromecast Ultra built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Your brandCustomisable Home Screen
Customisable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
Remote ControlLow-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Crestron Connected
Joystick
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
SecureMedia
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Revenue generationMyChoice
Hotel modeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Volume limitation
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Joystick Control Lock
Prison mode

Healthcare features

ControlMulti-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible
ConvenienceTalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Supported Display Resolution

HDMI 1/2Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
HDMI 3Up to 3840 x 2160p @30 Hz
TunerOthers: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz

Accessories

IncludedTabletop Stand
Remote Control 22AV1905B/00
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
OptionalVoice RC 22AV2025B/00
Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
External Clock 22AV1860A/12
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Energy Label ClassG
EPREL registration number342465
EU Energy Label power104
Standby power consumption<0.3 W
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C

Dimensions

Set Width1459
Set Height841
Set Depth64/86
Set width (with stand)1459
Set height (with stand)841
Set depth (with stand)267
Product weight25.8
Product weight (+stand)29.5
VESA wall mount compatibleM6
400 x 200 mm
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

65HFL6114U/12

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

65HFL6114U/12

MediaSuite

19″
image

19HFL5214W/12

Energy Label: e

  • 19" HeartLine

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
19″
image

19HFL5114W/12

Energy Label: f

  • 19" HeartLine

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
32″
image

32HFL5114/12

Energy Label: f

  • 32" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
43″
image

43HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
43″
image

43HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
43″
image

43HFL5114/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
50″
image

50HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
50″
image

50HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
55″
image

55HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 55" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
58″
image

58HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 58" Mediasuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
65″
image

65HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
65″
image

65HFL6114U/12

Energy Label: g

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
75″
image

75HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: e

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
Discover MediaSuite

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch