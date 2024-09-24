65HFL6114U/12

Made for results
Google Play store
Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Check-in
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.
Netflix
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Google Assistant
Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.
Smarter entertainment
Philips MediaSuite gives guests more reasons to love their stay.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|164
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|65
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160p
|Brightness
|350
Audio
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10)
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
Design
|Colour
|Silver
Android TV
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Pre-installed apps
|Netflix*
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|USB1
|USB 3.0
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Connectivity Bottom
|External power
|12 V, max 1.5 A
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|External Control
|RJ-48
|USB 2
|USB 2.0
|HDMI 3
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
Hospitality Features
|Sharing
|Chromecast Ultra built in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Your brand
|Customisable Home Screen
|Customisable Welcome App
|Location Name (Geonames ID)
|CMND&Create
|Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|Weather Forecast
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Clock in OFF mode
|Theme TV
|Wake Up Alarm
|Sleep Timer
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Remote Management over IP/RF
|TV Group management
|Local Updates via USB
|Instant Initial Cloning
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Messages
|Bill on TV
|Express Checkout
|Remote Control
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
|Control
|AppControl
|JEDI Native Android TV Control
|JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
|Serial Xpress Protocol
|Crestron Connected
|Joystick
|Interactive DRM
|VSecure
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|SecureMedia
|Power control
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Hotel mode
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Volume limitation
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu lock
|Joystick Control Lock
|Prison mode
Healthcare features
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Nurse call system compatible
|Convenience
|TalkBack
|Independent main speaker mute
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
Supported Display Resolution
|HDMI 1/2
|Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
|HDMI 3
|Up to 3840 x 2160p @30 Hz
|Tuner
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
|T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|USB, LAN
|HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
Accessories
|Included
|Tabletop Stand
|Remote Control 22AV1905B/00
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Optional
|Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
|Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
|External Clock 22AV1860A/12
|DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Power
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
|Energy Label Class
|G
|EPREL registration number
|342465
|EU Energy Label power
|104
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1459
|Set Height
|841
|Set Depth
|64/86
|Set width (with stand)
|1459
|Set height (with stand)
|841
|Set depth (with stand)
|267
|Product weight
|25.8
|Product weight (+stand)
|29.5
|VESA wall mount compatible
|M6
|400 x 200 mm
