  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Q-Line

65BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Start-up windowenable/disable Philips logo
Remote control signalLockable
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Start-upSwitch on delay
Switch on status
Boot on source
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
AC power cord
AC Switch Cover
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
USB Cover and screw x 1
Wire Clamper (x 3)

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M8
Set Height837.3 mm
Set Width1462.3 mm
Set Depth68.9 mm(D@wall mount)/89.9 mm(D@handle) mm
Set Width (inch)57.57 inch
Set Height (inch)32.96 inch
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Product weight (lb)61.29 lb
Product weight27.80 kg
Set Depth (inch)2.71(@ wall mount)/3.54(@ handle) inch

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)165 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Consumption (Max)220 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.264
JPEG
MPEG
WMV3
USB Playback AudioAAC
WMA
MPEG
HEAAC

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CB
BSMI
VCCI
CU
ETL
EMF
PSB
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Clinical imageD-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
Brightness400 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 Billion
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8 ms
Panel technologyIPS
Haze1%
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5 inch

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
720p, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

65BDL3511Q/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

65BDL3511Q/00

Manual

English UK

Downloads

65BDL3511Q/00

Q-Line

Discover Q-Line

