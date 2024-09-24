55BDL3550Q/00

Made for results
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Integrated Media Player
Easily schedule content to play from USB or internal memory. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.
Integrated HTML5 browser
Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist
Ultimate attention
Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|400
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1300:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Response time (typical)
|9
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Pixel pitch
|0.315 x 0.315 mm
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Clinical image
|D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|1152 x 870, 75 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|1152 x 864, 75 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|Video formats
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
Connectivity
|Video input
|DVI-D (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Start-up
|Switch on delay
|Switch on status
|Boot on source
|Start-up window
|enable/disable Philips logo
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
|Hidden
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
Dimensions
|Bezel width
|13.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Width
|1241.8
|Set Height
|712.6
|Set Depth
|63.6
|Set Width (inch)
|48.89
|Set Height (inch)
|28.06
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
|Wall Mount
|400 mm x 400 mm, M6
|Product weight
|16.6
|Product weight (lb)
|36.60
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|MTBF
|30,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
Power
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Consumption (Max)
|175 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|125
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.264
|H.263
|H.265
|USB Playback Picture
|JPEG
|BMP
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Accessories
|Included accessories
|AC Power Cord
|RS232 cable
|Remote Control
|Batteries for remote control
|Quick start guide
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x 1)
|USB Cover and screw (x 2)
|Stand
|BM05922(optional)
Miscellaneous
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Spanish
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|BSMI
|CU
|EPA
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|VCCI
|J-Moss
Internal Player
|CPU
|Dual core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
|Dual core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
|Memory
|2 GB DDR3
|8 GB
