Creating vision for the future, sustainably today
Sustainable business. Bringing balance with circularity, environmental action and community service.
Leading sustainability into business
At PPDS we recognise that sustainability is about much more than words or short term actions. There are no limits and no end point for our vision in this respect. We are committed to making a difference, with our actions, as well as with our products and solutions, to ensure we are leading our business, and our industry, sustainably into the long term. For our futures, together.
A circular approach
We take a circular approach to business, creating products that are more sustainable and energy efficient from the moment they are conceived, through the manufacturing process, their delivery and installation, all the way to the end of their extended first life and beyond.
This holistic approach is fully engaged across our own organisation, and encouraged with our strategic partners. Empowering system integrators with solutions such as our PPDS Wave remote display management ecosystem, our Android SoC platform, and our extended lifetime products, and continuing to fuel sustainability at the end of our products’ lifetimes through our take-back options, allowing us to recycle them in areas where they are really needed.
Open² display for the greater good
Agile solutions development
Our global approach to business is supported by our agile approach to development and this allows us to react quickly to market needs and to innovate display solutions to meet them.
Our taskforces work collaboratively with our partners to create timely new solutions, made available through our PPDS ProStore. And our product team work tirelessly to develop new displays, and enhance existing ranges, to ensure power consumption and environmental impact are kept to a minimum.
Take a look at our Philips Tableaux range – the first full colour signage from a leading display manufacturer to run on zero power. And our Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign - the first display of its kind in the world to gain a C rated European Energy Label, and EPEAT Silver Climate+.
Reducing resources used
From the amount of energy our products consume, through to the components they are made of and the type and amount of packaging that they arrive in, at PPDS we work tirelessly to continually monitor and modify where we can make a small difference that will work into a big impact.
Take for instance our packaging, with brown boxes, reduced in size and 98% plastic free. Or our palletisation, carefully optimised to bring a 184 ton Tank to Wheel (TTW) CO2 reduction and a 107 ton reduction of wood consumption.
Extending technology lifetime
Basing our displays on an open Android SoC platform, and collaborating with software and hardware partners, we are dedicated to providing solutions that extend the lifetime of our products. Enabling regular updates of the firmware on a number of our displays, to bring the latest features and benefits to existing fleets, delivering better return on investment to our customers while reducing Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment WEEE.
And our Philips direct view LED products are designed to support energy saving, as well, with low energy consumption and lower heat dissipation built in via our common cathode design. And with active health monitoring, and pixel monitoring, as well as options to turn down brightness levels, remotely via our PPDS Wave remote display management platform.
Community support and volunteering
As a responsible, global organisation, our people are encouraged to support their local communities and causes close to their hearts, regularly taking part in activities to help others. And our business regularly contributes to projects and causes working to make a difference for the future, such as Mercy Ships, the Eye Care Foundation, and Trash Turtles.
And we are also committed to supporting our partners and customers, helping them to make a difference with their business, too. This takes shape in our partner program, as well as in the products we bring to market - from the extended lifetime of our Philips MediaSuite, to the low energy consumption of our Philips direct view LED displays.
Memberships
United Nations SDGs
We support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and remain committed to driving progress in all four of our chosen key areas.
UN Global Compact
We are committed to the UNGC corporate responsibility initiative and its principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.
Science Based Targets
We continue to support the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), driving sustainable growth by setting ambitious, science-based emissions reduction targets.
Responsible Minerals Initiative
We support and have joined the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), helping to ensure positive contributions to social economic development globally.
Accreditations
Climate Disclosure Project
Bold environmental action must begin with an accurate, transparent assessment of environmental impact and progress, which CDP scoring makes possible.
EcoVadis
Our EcoVadis gold rating places us, as a part of TPV, within the top six per cent of display manufacturing companies rated by EcoVadis across the World.
