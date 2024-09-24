Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Creating vision for the future, sustainably today

Sustainable business. Bringing balance with circularity, environmental action and community service.

image
image

Leading sustainability into business

At PPDS we recognise that sustainability is about much more than words or short term actions. There are no limits and no end point for our vision in this respect. We are committed to making a difference, with our actions, as well as with our products and solutions, to ensure we are leading our business, and our industry, sustainably into the long term. For our futures, together.

Learn more about our sustainability principles in our 2023 annual report
image

A circular approach

We take a circular approach to business, creating products that are more sustainable and energy efficient from the moment they are conceived, through the manufacturing process, their delivery and installation, all the way to the end of their extended first life and beyond.

This holistic approach is fully engaged across our own organisation, and encouraged with our strategic partners. Empowering system integrators with solutions such as our PPDS Wave remote display management ecosystem, our Android SoC platform, and our extended lifetime products, and continuing to fuel sustainability at the end of our products’ lifetimes through our take-back options, allowing us to recycle them in areas where they are really needed.

Open² display for the greater good

image

Agile solutions development

Our global approach to business is supported by our agile approach to development and this allows us to react quickly to market needs and to innovate display solutions to meet them.

Our taskforces work collaboratively with our partners to create timely new solutions, made available through our PPDS ProStore. And our product team work tirelessly to develop new displays, and enhance existing ranges, to ensure power consumption and environmental impact are kept to a minimum.

Take a look at our Philips Tableaux range – the first full colour signage from a leading display manufacturer to run on zero power. And our Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign - the first display of its kind in the world to gain a C rated European Energy Label, and EPEAT Silver Climate+.

image

Reducing resources used

From the amount of energy our products consume, through to the components they are made of and the type and amount of packaging that they arrive in, at PPDS we work tirelessly to continually monitor and modify where we can make a small difference that will work into a big impact.

Take for instance our packaging, with brown boxes, reduced in size and 98% plastic free. Or our palletisation, carefully optimised to bring a 184 ton Tank to Wheel (TTW) CO2 reduction and a 107 ton reduction of wood consumption.

image

Extending technology lifetime

Basing our displays on an open Android SoC platform, and collaborating with software and hardware partners, we are dedicated to providing solutions that extend the lifetime of our products. Enabling regular updates of the firmware on a number of our displays, to bring the latest features and benefits to existing fleets, delivering better return on investment to our customers while reducing Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment WEEE.

And our Philips direct view LED products are designed to support energy saving, as well, with low energy consumption and lower heat dissipation built in via our common cathode design. And with active health monitoring, and pixel monitoring, as well as options to turn down brightness levels, remotely via our PPDS Wave remote display management platform.

image

Community support and volunteering

As a responsible, global organisation, our people are encouraged to support their local communities and causes close to their hearts, regularly taking part in activities to help others. And our business regularly contributes to projects and causes working to make a difference for the future, such as Mercy Ships, the Eye Care Foundation, and Trash Turtles.

And we are also committed to supporting our partners and customers, helping them to make a difference with their business, too. This takes shape in our partner program, as well as in the products we bring to market - from the extended lifetime of our Philips MediaSuite, to the low energy consumption of our Philips direct view LED displays.

Find out more about our CSR and volunteering activities here

Our circular approach to sustainability

We’re taking a circular approach to sustainability, ensuring it goes beyond product management and includes every aspect of our business and all our stakeholders. This isn’t about a strategy from the top. The results of our sustainability efforts affect us all, so it’s an inclusive approach that we’re all engaged and committed to, throughout PPDS.


Martijn van der Woude
VP Global Marketing and Business Development, PPDS

image

Memberships

United Nations SDGs

We support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and remain committed to driving progress in all four of our chosen key areas.

UN Global Compact

We are committed to the UNGC corporate responsibility initiative and its principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

Science Based Targets

We continue to support the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), driving sustainable growth by setting ambitious, science-based emissions reduction targets.

Responsible Minerals Initiative

We support and have joined the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), helping to ensure positive contributions to social economic development globally.

Accreditations

Climate Disclosure Project

Bold environmental action must begin with an accurate, transparent assessment of environmental impact and progress, which CDP scoring makes possible.

EcoVadis

Our EcoVadis gold rating places us, as a part of TPV, within the top six per cent of display manufacturing companies rated by EcoVadis across the World.

image

Discover more with PPDS

a1

About us

ppds purpose header

Purpose

ppds people header

People

ppds foundations header

Origins

f1

Brand

h1b

Locations

a1

About us

ppds purpose header

Purpose

ppds people header

People

ppds foundations header

Origins

f1

Brand

h1b

Locations

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch