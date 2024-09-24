Strong origins for success
PPDS brings together the strength of TPV and the rich heritage of Philips to deliver future-focused vision with quality assured products and solutions.
Building on firm foundations
By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, at PPDS, we employ a competitive and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market. From our 10” touchscreen through to our unlimited LED displays, our solutions are designed to make a positive impact – both for resellers and for end-customers – at the right times and in the right places.
Bringing our business together
We are a part of MMD and TP Vision, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions – TPV Technology Limited.
PPDS brings MMD – for digital signage, interactive and LED displays – and TP Vision – for professional TVs – together under one shared trading name to exclusively market and sell Philips professional displays, worldwide, under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.
About Philips
Philips is a leading technology name the professional display environment and one of the most powerful worldwide brands, according to 2020 Interbrand ranking.
Philips’ purpose is to improve people’s health and wellbeing through meaningful innovation. The organisation aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
As a technology company, Philips – and its brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.
About MMD
From desktop monitors to digital signage, MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (‘MMD’), exclusively markets and sells Philips branded LCD displays worldwide. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, MMD uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.
About TP Vision
TP Vision is a market leader in the field of professional TVs and consumer entertainment. The official licensee of Philips TV and Philips Sound, its products stand for premium quality. This is made possible by combining TP Vision’s European design expertise and innovative Philips TV heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV, our mutual mother company. With these combined strengths, bringing premium quality TV sets and displays to market. TP Vision believes in creating products that touch the human senses and are within reach of all consumers in the markets in which it operates.
About TPV
Bringing PPDS, MMD and TP Vision together, TPV Technology Ltd is a leading display solution provider, with a 40 year history in the global display industry, specialising in the design and production of monitors and LCD televisions and signage, as well as LED displays. TPV is part of an industry group with operations in semiconductor and electronics components. TPV designs and produces its displays on Original Design Manufacturing (ODM), while also distributing products under its own brand, Original Brand Manufacturing (OBM). TPV is the largest monitor manufacturer in the world and one of the biggest TV ODMs in terms of unit shipment. TPV has been a key manufacturing partner of Philips for many years.
