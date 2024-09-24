Business with purpose
At PPDS, everything we do flexes around making a difference for the world around us – our customers, our people and our environment.
Our customers at our core
At PPDS, whether we’re designing new professional display products, creating cutting-edge collaborations with our software and hardware partners, or developing imaginative solutions around them, we always start with our customers. As a part of the largest digital display manufacturer in the world, our purpose is to support each of our partners in optimising their digital vision and expanding their business by providing proven, tailored and versatile display solutions at the right times and in the right places.
A vision for the future
Our roots with Philips and our firm foundations with TPV mean that we bring the reassurance of quality and innovation, as well as a strong line of supply to AV and IT system integrators, installers and consultants. Delivering on the vision for our end customers around the world and across the range of industries.
Collaborating with our community
Our culture has informed our purpose from the very beginning. PPDS is committed to being a responsible supplier. We care about the sustainability of the products we bring to market, about our collaborative fight against climate change and about the impact we have in our social environment – the people and places all around us.
