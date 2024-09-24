Products

Global vantage, local detail

Flexing our international connections to support our partners and customers better.

Open² expanding your horizons

Bringing the bigger picture

At PPDS, we like to build our business on relationships. That’s why we have local teams in almost every territory we cover. And why we spend time getting to know what our customers need, now and into the future.

Our local approach, though, is just a small piece of the PPDS jigsaw. We are a global organisation with an international network of contacts and solutions. Curated to provide the answers to our customers’ challenges. A network designed to support our end customers and our installation partners – wherever they are working in the world.

Delivering international customer service

The most valuable connections for your international business start with our international key account managers at PPDS. Dedicated to coordinating skilled partners to deliver cutting-edge Philips professional display technologies across multiple countries and continents.

Bringing global business partners together for you

For our integrators and business customers, the Global Partner Alliance has been carefully formed to bring your business a trusted network of integration and solution partners. Specialising in Philips professional displays in every territory and for every market.

IKAM

The PPDS international key account managers went above and beyond our expectations delivering the right solutions and the best local installers as well as bringing the whole project together.”

