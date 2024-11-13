IKAM approach
International Key Account Management
Our mission
Global consistency. Local expertise.
Our PPDS IKAM approach provides a single point of contact for global brands and enterprises to ensure fast, reliable, and optimised solutions with direct support.
Our International Key Account Management (IKAM) approach provides complete support from pre to post sales, encompassing strategy, pricing, contracting, operations, and services.
The PPDS IKAM advantage
PPDS is committed to creating consistent experiences for multinational enterprises. We simplify the deployment of world-class professional displays, whilst reducing both time and costs.
Our dedicated IKAM team members are always available to work directly with you to create flexible global solutions that are tailored to fit every local opportunity. This means that you can focus on what you do best, while our team take care of the finer details for you.
Single point of contact
The IKAM team is the main PPDS connector for the international customer. We specialize in the coordination of right-skilled partners along with the business functions necessary in the development of solutions and the execution of projects across multiple countries and continents.
Global coverage
We take pride in the ability to present to the customer, a global perspective in terms of our pricing and commercial strategy, coordinated product offerings, and utmost peace of mind with dedicated warranty services coverage in just about every corner of the globe.
Local support
The wealth of experiences and knowledge that comes from within the members of our esteemed partner community and in-country PPDS teams are reflected in the innovative solutions, cutting edge technologies as well as the exceptional products and services that we deliver.
Global network
Consistency is key to building a brand experience that is instantly recognisable. The PPDS IKAM team make this possible by forming custom strategies for each customer. Our single contact approach manages your brand requirements from a central location. Translating to greater efficiencies for you, with dependable results in every market. As the world’s largest manufacturer of professional displays, we are here to support your business by utilising our global community of service and technology partners to deliver the very best solution based on your needs.
Localised precision
PPDS embraces the diversity of every market and works with local contacts to identify opportunities and solutions that cater for specific regions. We provide comprehensive market analyses and tailored strategies to ensure that your business resonates with internal and external audiences for maximum results. Our collaborative approach is designed to provide you with an immersive end-to-end solution that works in every region and market to maximise your return in investment with flawless connectivity and content engagement.
Dedicated support
Our focus is on equipping you with the very best hardware and software to help you achieve your business requirements. PPDS creates genuine connections with each customer and partner, and is deeply invested in understanding every business need to create solutions that transform visions to reality. We create open lines of communication that enable you to speak with your dedicated IKAM contact from anywhere in the world at any time—resulting in a partnership that empowers you with confidence, reliability, and efficiency.
Industry experts
Every member of the PPDS Global Partner Alliance is handpicked based on their industry performance and expertise.
Personal contacts
Meet your dedicated IKAM contacts. You’ll be linked with one of our experts to serve your needs in every part of the world.
Simone Gagliardi
Simone Gagliardi is a trusted and well-respected leader who has been with PPDS since 2011, when he joined the team as Sales Director for Italy.
Now, spearheading the PPDS Global Partner Alliance, Simone uses his experience and incredible knowledge of the Philips professional display portfolio and partner solutions, to actively collaborate with key international customers and channel partners in almost every country.
Mikael da Fonseca
Mikael da Fonseca is the PPDS International Key Account Director specialising in the Hospitality sector.
He has been with PPDS since 2013, when he joined the company as the Nordic Business Manager for Hospitality. After successfully directing the Nordics and Baltics region for over seven year, Mikael joined the International team in July 2022.
Sven Beinlich
Sven Beinlich joined PPDS as International Key Account Director for Retail in Q3 2022.
With a career spanning more than 30 years, including almost 15 at leading German system integrator, P.O.S. GmbH, Sven brings a true wealth of knowledge, skills, experience and ideas in retail installations, to share with our international retail customers.
Jason Bacon
Jason Bacon is the PPDS International Key Account Director specialising in the Corporate sector.
He has been with the company since Q4 2022, with an enviable track record and experience working with manufacturers, consultants and distributors in the AV industry.
Valeriia Polovkova
Valeriia Polovkova is often the first point of contact for our international customers, as our dedicated international project manager for tailored installations in hospitality, corporate and retail.
A self-proclaimed “problem solving specialist”, Valeriia joined PPDS with more than 10 years of AV industry experience, including specialist technical knowledge of Philips professional displays.
Contact
Get in touch