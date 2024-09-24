Philips Tableaux ePaper displays signal the dawn of a new era of signage technology for businesses everywhere. Using zero power to show full colour static images in a up to 65,000 colours indefinitely. And needing only super low power to swap to a new image.

Augmented with our Android SoC, these paper replacement displays are also ready for remote device management via our PPDS Wave ecosystem, providing an additional layer of savings when it comes to man hours required for content control as well.