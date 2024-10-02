Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Elevating university excellence

Higher education powered by innovation. Ensure your university or college campus is top of mind when it comes to student selection. PPDS is ready to transform your higher learning facility into an advanced thinking hub with interactive lecture room displays, digital signage for student notices, wayfinding solutions, and hybrid-learning connectivity for on-site and remote curriculum access.

image
streamline icon single neutral increase 40x40
Boost student registrations
streamline icon user multiple half female group 40x40 1
Optimise student engagement
streamline icon building house 40x40
Hybrid + blended learning

Setting up the classroom for hybrid learning

Teaching a hybrid class. Sounds easy? You’d be mistaken! With a mix of students in the classroom and some working remotely, to be able to carry out a hybrid lesson successfully, teachers need to balance proven teaching methods with modern tech, and to make sure the messages they want to convey work in person and over the wire (or the air!)

Driving new revenue with hybrid learning - Opportunities brought to life with Philips T-Line displays

Online learning…it’s no new thing and universities have been offering access to online degrees for many years. Yet with a world now getting used to lockdowns that mean whole nations are confined to their immediate spaces – and millions of students are, therefore, unable to attend lectures and meetings in person – a brand new proposition has entered the arena.

Driving new revenue with hybrid learning - Opportunities brought to life with Philips T-Line displays

Solutions for elevating university excellence

image
Traditional teaching sessions
image
Interactive Teaching
image
Wayfinding in education
image
Student information
image
Academic branding
image
Distance learning
image
Room booking education
image
Wireless Screen Sharing education
image
Teaching in a lecture theatre

How can we help you?

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

1a classroom interactive main image

Engaging learning methods

2021 04 18 gsg philips 028

Secure and reliable IT integration

4 distance learning focus image

Innovative teaching trends

3a lecture theatre focus image 2

Boost appeal and minimise costs

education t line classroom

Complete top-class solutions

Benefits

Designed for education

Elevate your classes with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch