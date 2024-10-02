Elevating university excellence
Higher education powered by innovation. Ensure your university or college campus is top of mind when it comes to student selection. PPDS is ready to transform your higher learning facility into an advanced thinking hub with interactive lecture room displays, digital signage for student notices, wayfinding solutions, and hybrid-learning connectivity for on-site and remote curriculum access.
Boost student registrations
Optimise student engagement
Hybrid + blended learning
Setting up the classroom for hybrid learning
Teaching a hybrid class. Sounds easy? You’d be mistaken! With a mix of students in the classroom and some working remotely, to be able to carry out a hybrid lesson successfully, teachers need to balance proven teaching methods with modern tech, and to make sure the messages they want to convey work in person and over the wire (or the air!)
Driving new revenue with hybrid learning - Opportunities brought to life with Philips T-Line displays
Online learning…it’s no new thing and universities have been offering access to online degrees for many years. Yet with a world now getting used to lockdowns that mean whole nations are confined to their immediate spaces – and millions of students are, therefore, unable to attend lectures and meetings in person – a brand new proposition has entered the arena.
Solutions for elevating university excellence
How can we help you?
Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions
Benefits
Designed for education
Elevate your classes with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
