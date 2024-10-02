Products

Innovative teaching trends

The technological landscape evolves rapidly. PPDS keeps you first in class with every innovation. Bringing IOT, AI, Machine Learning, VR, AR, Big Data, NGDLE, Gamification, Robotics and Blockchain Technology to your school, university or college campus is just the start. When it comes to advancements, we’ll help you shape the future.

image
streamline icon task list multiple 40x40
Future-proof flexibility
streamline icon read light idea 40x40
Captivating engagement
streamline icon monitor star 40x40
High-end solutions

Collaboration in the classroom – paying attention to whole school learning

The whole school assembly. This can an uplifting and inspiring experience that many students and teachers have, historically, looked forward to weekly. Similarly, whole school events, such as performances, maths challenges, inter curricular activities and more, are enjoyed across the year groups, giving students the opportunity to join and be one as a complete cohort.

Driving new revenue with hybrid learning - Opportunities brought to life with Philips T-Line displays

Online learning…it’s no new thing and universities have been offering access to online degrees for many years. Yet with a world now getting used to lockdowns that mean whole nations are confined to their immediate spaces – and millions of students are, therefore, unable to attend lectures and meetings in person – a brand new proposition has entered the arena.

