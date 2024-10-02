Products

Advancing smart schools

The school of tomorrow starts today. Equip your educational facility with the latest learning innovations from PPDS including interactive classroom displays, digital signage for student notices, wayfinding solutions, and versatile connectivity for on-site and distance learning classes.

image
streamline icon user multiple half female group 40x40 1
Student engagement optimisation
streamline icon building house 40x40
Hybrid learning versatility
streamline icon task list multiple 40x40
Future-proof flexibility

Class of 2022 – a day in the life of the digital student

Of course, just like every customer, every student is different. While a whole class of students will have been party to exactly the same lesson in a classroom, every one of them will take a slightly different picture away. That’s what makes us all interesting. That’s what makes collaborative interactive technology interesting, too. Enabling students to take the bigger picture, and both work on and share it from their unique perspective.

Collaboration in the classroom – paying attention to whole school learning

The whole school assembly. This can an uplifting and inspiring experience that many students and teachers have, historically, looked forward to weekly. Similarly, whole school events, such as performances, maths challenges, inter curricular activities and more, are enjoyed across the year groups, giving students the opportunity to join and be one as a complete cohort.

How can we help you?

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

1a classroom interactive main image

Engaging learning methods

2021 04 18 gsg philips 028

Secure and reliable IT integration

4 distance learning focus image

Innovative teaching trends

3a lecture theatre focus image 2

Boost appeal and minimise costs

education t line classroom

Complete top-class solutions

Benefits

Designed for education

Elevate your classes with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

