  • image
  • image

Philips X-Line

65BDL6005X/00

Energy Label: g

Ensure every detail is under control. The Philips X-Line Videowall display is designed for 24/7 operation and can be customised to fit all your content needs. View content from multiple sources in real-time with enhanced picture quality.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x1)
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-D (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
External controlIR (in) 3.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) RJ45
LAN RJ45 (x2)
RS232 (in/out) RJ45

Convenience

Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 10
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
IR and RS232 via RJ45
LAN
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Edge Alignment Kit
Gap pad x3
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RJ45 / RS232 converter
Wire Clamper (x3)
Power cord
DP cable (x1)
RJ45 cable (x1)

Dimensions

Product weight29.2 kg
Set Height807.6 mm
Set Width1432.6 mm
Wall Mount400mm x 400mm, M6
Set Depth (inch)3.50 (D@WallMount)/3.61 (D@Handle)
Set Height (inch)31.80
Set Width (inch)56.40
Set Depth88.8 mm(D@WallMount)/91.7 mm(D@Handle) mm
Bezel width2.3 mm + 1.2 mm

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W (RMS)

Power

Consumption (On mode)150 W
Standby power consumption0.5 W
Consumption (Typical)210 W
Consumption (Max)400 W
Energy Label ClassG

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% (without condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty3 years warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL

Picture/Display

Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Haze25 %
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Display colors1.07 B
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)164 cm
Brightness500 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
Video formats720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 25, 30Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

65BDL6005X/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

65BDL6005X/00

