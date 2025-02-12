44HUL7139DP/00

Technical Specifications
Cabinet
|Data connector
|Seetronic
|Cabinet construction
|Profile Aluminium
|Power connector
|Seetronic
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|128 x 256 pixels
|Control System
|Novastar
|Cabinet size (inches)
|44"
|Weight (kg)
|17±0.5 kg
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|32768
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.5
|Cabinet Size (W x H x D in mm)
|500 x 1000 x 81.6
Power
|BTU/M2 (AC)
|1923.24
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)
|113
|Power consumption/M2 (W) (AC)
|564
|Power consumption/M2 (W) (BC)
|660
|BTU/M2 (BC)
|2250.60
Miscellaneous
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|ETL
|FCC
|Certification
|TUV
|ITS
|Warranty
|36 months
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-40~60 °C
|Working environment (indoor/outdoor)
|outdoor
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10%–90%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10%–90%
|Temperature range (operation)
|-30~50 °C
|IP Rating (front/rear)
|IP66/65
Picture/Display
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Colour and Brightness
|Colour temperature adjust range
|3000~10000
|Brightness before calibration
|7000
|Contrast ratio
|8000:1
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
|Viewing angle (°) H/V
|160/90
|Brightness after calibration
|6000
|Colour temperature default
|8000
|Bit-depth (bit)
|14
Module
|LED size
|SMD1921
|Module size (W x H in mm)
|500 x 250
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Weight (kg)
|1.85±0.1 kg
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|3.9
|LED type
|SMD
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|128 x 64
|LED Lifetime (hrs, half brightness)
|100 000
