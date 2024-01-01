Products

Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

Versatile brilliance for outdoor mastery. High quality, highly reliable LED delivering on vibrant content even in bright conditions.

Urban-LED-6000 Sport-HD2

Designed to enhance

urban led 7000 dooh 1

Retail

Bring true power to your advertising with the brightest branding in outdoor locations. Engage and delight with confidence and quality with the Philips Urban 7000 Series outdoor LED – IP66 rated and available in a range of pixel pitches and cabinet sizes.

Retail
philips urban led 7000 airport urban led 7000 hd4

Transportation

Transport travellers on a journey of discovery, engaging them outdoors with clear and bright advertising and information via the Philips Urban 7000 Series, visible day and night. Choose from a range of cabinet sizes and pixel pitches to craft your ideal display.

Learn more
urban led 6000 sport hd2

Public venues

From sports stadiums and arenas to museums and galleries, the Philips Urban LED 7000 Series delivers on versatile, high quality outdoor LED displays with high brightness and a range of pixel pitches to cater for even the brightest conditions.

Public venues

KEY ADVANGTAGES

Why choose a Philips Urban LED 7000 Series display?

Crystal clear advertising

Unparalleled high contrast ratio and refresh rate, delivering smooth broadcasting with more colour subtlety, shading, and saturation.

IP66 rated

Dustproof, waterproof, and salt spray resistant outdoor LED, IP66 tested and confirmed to meet level 6 ingress protection.

Range of sizes and pitches

Designed to enable cabinet sizes and pixel pitches to be mixed to create your perfect dimensions, bringing more options for splicing.

PHILIPS URBAN 7000 SERIES PANELS

Versatile brilliance. Outdoor mastery. Display flexibility.

image

Advancing dvLED – display outdoor mastery for your business

Discover outstanding outdoor choice, quality, and versatility with the Philips Urban LED 7000 Series.

Urban-LED-6000 Airport-outside-HD2

Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with outdoor brilliance

Your Philips Urban LED for outdoor mastery

00

28HUL7029DP/00

2.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 3 9 pixel pitch

28HUL7039DP/00

3.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 4 8 pixel pitch

28HUL7048DP/00

4.8 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
00

28HUL7129DP/00

2.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 3 9 pixel pitch

28HUL7139DP/00

3.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 4 8 pixel pitch

28HUL7148DP/00

4.8 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 2 9 pixel pitch

44HUL7029DP/00

2.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 3 9 pixel pitch

44HUL7039DP/00

3.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 4 8 pixel pitch

44HUL7048DP/00

4.8 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 2 9 pixel pitch

44HUL7129DP/00

2.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 3 9 pixel pitch

44HUL7139DP/00

3.9 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet
urban 7000 4 8 pixel pitch

44HUL7148DP/00

4.8 mm pixel pitch

Download leaflet

Get in touch