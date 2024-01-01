Philips Urban LED 7000 Series
Versatile brilliance for outdoor mastery. High quality, highly reliable LED delivering on vibrant content even in bright conditions.
Designed to enhance
Retail
Bring true power to your advertising with the brightest branding in outdoor locations. Engage and delight with confidence and quality with the Philips Urban 7000 Series outdoor LED – IP66 rated and available in a range of pixel pitches and cabinet sizes.
Transportation
Transport travellers on a journey of discovery, engaging them outdoors with clear and bright advertising and information via the Philips Urban 7000 Series, visible day and night. Choose from a range of cabinet sizes and pixel pitches to craft your ideal display.
KEY ADVANGTAGES
Why choose a Philips Urban LED 7000 Series display?
Crystal clear advertising
Unparalleled high contrast ratio and refresh rate, delivering smooth broadcasting with more colour subtlety, shading, and saturation.
IP66 rated
Dustproof, waterproof, and salt spray resistant outdoor LED, IP66 tested and confirmed to meet level 6 ingress protection.
Range of sizes and pitches
Designed to enable cabinet sizes and pixel pitches to be mixed to create your perfect dimensions, bringing more options for splicing.
PHILIPS URBAN 7000 SERIES PANELS
Versatile brilliance. Outdoor mastery. Display flexibility.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Optimal picture quality
Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.
Optimised for outdoor
Dustproof, waterproof, and salt spray resistant, IP66 tested and confirmed to meet ingress protection level 6. Adapted shader mask design for outdoor NPP solutions.
High brightness direct view LED
Make the ultimate impact with crisp, clear and vibrant content in bright locations. Perfect for shop windows or glazed areas subject to direct sunlight and high ambient light.
Three year warranty as standard
Activated out of the box for hassle free peace of mind.
Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with outdoor brilliance
Your Philips Urban LED for outdoor mastery
