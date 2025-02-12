28HUL7039DP/00

Products

Offering a series of fine pixel pitches, the range ensures high brightness for advertising displays at bus stations, arenas, airports and more. Housed in a die-cast aluminium cabinet, with front and rear access for simplified maintenance.

Technical Specifications

Cabinet

Data connectorSeetronic
Cabinet constructionProfile Aluminium
Power connectorSeetronic
Cabinet resolution (W x H)128x128 pixels
Control SystemNovastar
Cabinet size (inches)28"
Weight (kg)8.5±0.5 kg
Cabinet pixels (Dot)16384
Cabinet area (m2)0.25
Cabinet Size (W x H x D in mm)500 x 500 x 81.6

Power

BTU/M2 (AC)1500.40
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)52
Power consumption/M2 (W) (AC)440
Power consumption/M2 (W) (BC)588
BTU/M2 (BC)2005.08

Miscellaneous

Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
ETL
FCC
CertificationTUV
ITS
Warranty24 months

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-40~60 °C
Working environment (indoor/outdoor)outdoor
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10%–90%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10%–90%
Temperature range (operation)-30~50 °C
IP Rating (front/rear)IP66/65

Picture/Display

Calibration (brightness/colour)Colour and Brightness
Colour temperature adjust range3000~10000
Brightness before calibration5000
Contrast ratio7000:1
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Refresh rate (Hz)3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
Viewing angle (°) H/V160/90
Brightness after calibration4500
Colour temperature default8000
Bit-depth (bit)14

Module

LED sizeSMD1921
Module size (W x H in mm)500 x 250
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Weight (kg)1.85±0.1 kg
Pixel pitch (mm)3.9
LED typeSMD
Module resolution (WxH pixels)128 x 64
LED Lifetime (hrs, half brightness)100 000
Downloads

Leaflet

English UK

Discover Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

