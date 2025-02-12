28HUL7029DP/00

Technical Specifications
Cabinet
|Cabinet construction
|Profile Aluminium
|Data connector
|Seetronic
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|168 x 168 pixels
|Power connector
|Seetronic
|Control System
|Novastar
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.25
|Cabinet size (inches)
|28"
|Weight (kg)
|9.0±0.5 kg
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|28224
|Cabinet Size (W x H x D in mm)
|500 x 500 x 80.4
Power
|Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)
|48
|BTU/M2 (AC)
|1636.80
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Power consumption/M2 (W) (AC)
|480
|Power consumption/M2 (W) (BC)
|580
|BTU/M2 (BC)
|1977.80
Miscellaneous
|Certification
|TUV
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|ETL
|FCC
|Warranty
|24 months
Picture/Display
|Colour temperature adjust range
|3000~10000
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Colour and Brightness
|Brightness before calibration
|4000
|Contrast ratio
|5000:1
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
|Viewing angle (°) H/V
|160/90
|Brightness after calibration
|3500
|Bit-depth (bit)
|14
|Colour temperature default
|8000
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-40~60 °C
|Working environment (indoor/outdoor)
|outdoor
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10%–90%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10%–70%
|Temperature range (operation)
|-30~50 °C
|IP Rating (front/rear)
|IP66/65
Module
|LED size
|SMD1415
|Module size (W x H in mm)
|250 x 250
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Weight (kg)
|1±0.1 kg
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|2.9
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|84 x 84
|LED type
|SMD
|LED Lifetime (hrs, half brightness)
|100 000
