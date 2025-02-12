Products

  • image

Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

28HUL7129DP/00

Offering a series of fine pixel pitches, the range ensures high brightness for advertising displays at bus stations, arenas, airports and more. Housed in a die-cast aluminium cabinet, with front and rear access for simplified maintenance.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Cabinet

Data connectorSeetronic
Cabinet constructionProfile Aluminium
Cabinet resolution (W x H)168 x 168 pixels
Power connectorSeetronic
Control SystemNovastar
Cabinet area (m2)0.25
Cabinet size (inches)28"
Weight (kg)9.0±0.5 kg
Cabinet pixels (Dot)28224
Cabinet Size (W x H x D in mm)500 x 500 x 80.4

Power

Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)58
BTU/M2 (AC)2005.08
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Power consumption/M2 (W) (AC)588
Power consumption/M2 (W) (BC)660
BTU/M2 (BC)2250.60

Miscellaneous

CertificationTUV
ITS
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
ETL
FCC
Warranty36 months

Picture/Display

Calibration (brightness/colour)Colour and Brightness
Brightness before calibration5000
Colour temperature adjust range3000~10000
Refresh rate (Hz)3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Contrast ratio7000:1
Brightness after calibration4500
Viewing angle (°) H/V160/90
Bit-depth (bit)14
Colour temperature default8000

Operating conditions

Working environment (indoor/outdoor)outdoor
Temperature range (storage)-40~60 °C
Temperature range (operation)-30~50 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10%–90%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10%–90%
IP Rating (front/rear)IP66/65

Module

Module size (W x H in mm)250 x 250
LED sizeSMD1515
Pixel pitch (mm)2.9
Weight (kg)1±0.1 kg
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED Lifetime (hrs, half brightness)100 000
LED typeSMD
Module resolution (WxH pixels)84 x 84
Show more specs

Discover Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

