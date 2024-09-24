32BDL4550D/00

Made for results
Proof of Play
Be sure your Android-powered Philips professional display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Smart Power
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Internal memory
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
Integrated HTML5 browser
Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist
ADS wide-view panel display
Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.
Powerful performance
D-Line delivers versatility and performance designed for impact.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|32
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|81.28
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 1080p
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|400
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.36375 (H) x 0.36375 (V) mm
|Display colours
|16.7 million
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Panel technology
|IPS
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|Wi-Fi
|dual aerial 2,4Ghz and 5Ghz
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|640 x 480, 60 Hz
|800 x 600, 60 Hz
|Video formats
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|480i, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Width
|726.5
|Set Height
|425.4
|Set Depth
|65.1 (@Wall mount)/ 69.1 (@AC)
|Set Width (inch)
|28.60
|Set Height (inch)
|16.75
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.56 (@Wall mount)/ 2.72 (@AC)
|Bezel width
|11.9 mm (T/L/R), 17.2 mm (B)
|Product weight (lb)
|12.57
|Product weight
|5.7
|Wall Mount
|100 (H) x 100 (V) mm / 200 (H) x 200 (V) mm, M4
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|DisplayPort
|HDMI
|Network controllable
|RS232
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|WiFi protocol
|a b g n, 802.1x
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Max)
|85 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|44
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20–80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5–95% RH (No condensation)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Accessories
|Included accessories
|Quick start guide
|RS232 cable
|AC Power Cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
|Remote Control and AAA Batteries
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x 1)
|USB Cover (x 1)
|Screws
|Stand
|BM05911 (Optional)
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CCC
|RoHS
|BSMI
|CB
|VCCI
|CU
|EMF
|EnergyStar 8.0
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|2 x A53 + 2 x A73
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
|Memory
|3 GB DDR
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
