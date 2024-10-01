Open² elevating smart schooling at BETT 2024
Power up learning for teachers and students
A brighter future starts with intelligent innovations. Place your learning environment at the top of the class with world-leading Philips Professional Displays, Monitors, and complete solutions including software to power digital transformations or take your smart schooling set-up to the next level.
Open² elevating smart schooling
Launching at BETT 2024!
Our new Philips 3152E and 4152E interactive displays maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, they are made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments. Featuring brand new design and dedicated software to bring teaching and learning into the next era.
Preview our brand new Philips software for education
Monitors on show
Allow students and teachers to immerse themselves in the moment with Philips Evnia and AOC monitors, which deliver inspiration to bring a sleek and stylish look to your reception desk, and the optimal experience for students in your media suites – for gaming and e-sports. Distance learning – no problem. Discover our AOC series bringing best in class learning home.
