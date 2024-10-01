Products

Open² elevating smart schooling at BETT 2024

Power your education evolution across campus with Philips Professional Displays and Monitors

Power up learning for teachers and students

A brighter future starts with intelligent innovations. Place your learning environment at the top of the class with world-leading Philips Professional Displays, Monitors, and complete solutions including software to power digital transformations or take your smart schooling set-up to the next level.

Find us at BETT from 24-26 January on stand NJ54

Open² elevating smart schooling

image

Launching at BETT 2024!

Our new Philips 3152E and 4152E interactive displays maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, they are made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments. Featuring brand new design and dedicated software to bring teaching and learning into the next era.

Learn more here

Preview our brand new Philips software for education

Monitors on show

Allow students and teachers to immerse themselves in the moment with Philips Evnia and AOC monitors, which deliver inspiration to bring a sleek and stylish look to your reception desk, and the optimal experience for students in your media suites – for gaming and e-sports. Distance learning – no problem. Discover our AOC series bringing best in class learning home.

Showing at BETT

Q-Line
B-Line
D-Line
Tableaux
T-Line 10” Control Display
E-Line
Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Register for BETT 2024 and visit us on stand NJ54!

We would love to hear from you and learn more about how we can support your business.

Optional

Open2 elevating smart schooling with a wave of new campus wide solutions at BETT UK Philips booth NJ54.

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

