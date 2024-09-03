Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

PLAYipp Information Solution

Reach further with digital and engaging communication. PLAYipp is the team that believes in digital communication. We are certain more can take part in, engage in and value the communication if it reaches the right person at the right moment. Therefore we do just that on our client's terms.

image
image

Why PLAYipp

PLAYipp is a software developing company who supply market-leading solutions for information, communication and digital signage. We see more and more organisations finding value in making digital transformation to be smarter and more efficient in their communication. We help our clients create change, real change. We truly believe in what we call co-working communication, we believe it’s a great leap from internal communication or even worse internal information. We help you to find ways to actually communicate so your co-worker wants to engage, to integrate with your dialogue and be active in creating it rather than passively consume and have served.

Partnership Philips

“The co-operation with Philips and their range of signage screens is easy for us at PLAYipp. The screens always work well for our solutions and continue to work long after start-up/installation" - Richard Häll, CEO PLAYipp

image
Cloud based

Control every screen from where you are. Local or centralized

Screen layouts

Divide the screen into several different parts and showcase several different messages at once

Template or your own layouts

Let your brand shine! Create your own and unique layouts.

Schedule content

Make sure your message is relevant when you broadcast it.

Media library

All photos, images, documents and videos collected inside your manager.

Widgets

We have created loads of preloaded content that you can add to your screens.

Playipp solution is a perfect match with our Philips displays

10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
31″
image

32BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
58″
image

58BFL2114/12

Energy Label: f

  • 58" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL6051C/00

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • 350 cd/m²

See details See details
70″
image

70BFL2114/12

Energy Label: g

  • 70" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL6051C/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 350 cd/m²

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL6051C/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 350 cd/m²

See details See details
97″
image

98BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch