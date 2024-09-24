65BDL6005X/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-D (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
|External control
|IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) RJ45
|LAN RJ45 (x2)
|RS232 (in/out) RJ45
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x 1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 10
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|IR and RS232 via RJ45
|LAN
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Edge Alignment Kit
|Gap pad x 3
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RJ45/RS232 converter
|Wire Clamper (x 3)
|Power cord
|DP cable (x1)
|RJ45 cable (x1)
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|400 mm x 400 mm, M6
|Set Height
|807.6 mm
|Set Width
|1432.6 mm
|Set Depth
|88.8 mm(D@WallMount)/91.7 mm(D@Handle) mm
|Set Width (inch)
|56.40
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.50 (D@WallMount)/3.61 (D@Handle)
|Bezel width
|2.3 mm + 1.2 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|31.80
|Product weight
|29.2 kg
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W (RMS)
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (On mode)
|150 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|210 W
|Consumption (Max)
|400 W
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% (without condensation)
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% (without condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|ETL
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Pixel pitch
|0.372 x 0.372 mm
|Brightness
|500 cd/m²
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|164 cm
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Display colours
|1.07 B
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Haze
|25%
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1300:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|64.5
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 25, 30 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
|2160 P 50, 60 Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
|Computer formats
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Philips X-Line
48″
49BDL2105X/00
49"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500 cd/m²
54″
55BDL4107X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700 cd/m²
54″
55BDL8007X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700 cd/m²
54″
55BDL3207X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700 cd/m²
54″
55BDL2105X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500 cd/m²
64″
65BDL6005X/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
500 cd/m²
Contact
Get in touch