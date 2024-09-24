Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image

Philips X-Line

65BDL6005X/00

Energy Label: g

Ensure that every detail is under control. The Philips X-Line Videowall display is designed for 24/7 operation and can be customised to fit all of your content needs. View content from multiple sources in real-time with enhanced picture quality.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
External controlIR (in) 3.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) RJ45
LAN RJ45 (x2)
RS232 (in/out) RJ45
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x 1)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)

Convenience

Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 10
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
IR and RS232 via RJ45
LAN

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Edge Alignment Kit
Gap pad x 3
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RJ45/RS232 converter
Wire Clamper (x 3)
Power cord
DP cable (x1)
RJ45 cable (x1)

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M6
Set Height807.6 mm
Set Width1432.6 mm
Set Depth88.8 mm(D@WallMount)/91.7 mm(D@Handle) mm
Set Width (inch)56.40
Set Depth (inch)3.50 (D@WallMount)/3.61 (D@Handle)
Bezel width2.3 mm + 1.2 mm
Set Height (inch)31.80
Product weight29.2 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W (RMS)

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (On mode)150 W
Consumption (Typical)210 W
Consumption (Max)400 W
Standby power consumption0.5 W

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Brightness500 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)164 cm
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 B
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Haze25%
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Response time (typical)8 ms

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
2160 P 50, 60 Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
Computer formats720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

65BDL6005X/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

65BDL6005X/00

Philips X-Line

48″
image

49BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 49"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4107X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL8007X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3207X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL6005X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
Discover Philips X-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch