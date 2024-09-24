Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

E-Line

75BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it's made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Response time (typical)8
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.4296 (H) x 0.4296 (V) [mm]
Display colours1.07 B
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Panel technologyADS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Operating systemAndroid 8.0
OS UI resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness (after glass)380
Brightness (before glass)410

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats720 x 400, 70 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 30, 60 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
576p, 50 Hz

Connectivity

Video inputDVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x4)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x 3)

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Ease of installationAC Out
Smart Insert
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
Remote control signalLockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20~60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)

Power

Consumption (Typical)155
Consumption (Max)400 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 15 W

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
RS232 cable
AC Power Cord
Cable clip (x 3)
AC switch cover and Screw x 1
DVI-D cable
USB cover and screws

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC

Interactivity

Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Touchpoints20 simultaneous touch points
Plug and playHID compliant
Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS

Weight

Product with packaging (kg)67.60
Product with packaging (lb)149.03
Product without stand (kg)55.77
Product without stand (lb)122.95

Internal Player

CPU2 x A53 + 2 x A73
GPUARM Mali G51
Memory3 GB DDR3
Storage16 GB EMMC

Dimensions

Smart Insert mount100 x 100 mm, 6xM4L6
Set Width1715.5
Set Height1007.6
Set Depth101.5 mm(D_Max)/79.2 mm(D_Wallmount)
Set Width (inch)67.54
Set Height (inch)39.67
Set Depth (inch)3.99(D_Max)/3.12(D_Wallmount)
Bezel width17.8 mm(T/R/L) x 31.7 mm(B)
Wall Mount600 x 400 mm, M8
Weight55.77
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

75BDL3052E/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

75BDL3052E/00

Manual

Polish

Downloads

75BDL3052E/00

View all

E-Line

64″
image

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
Discover E-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch