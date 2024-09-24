Products

E-Line

65BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints and a toughened anti-glare glass.

image

Harness the full power of this display

This product is Wave ready. Giving you the opportunity to manage your Philips professional display remotely and unlocking its full potential – combining energy, time and cost savings, powerful in-house and partner apps, and intuitive content creation – all with PPDS Wave.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Response time (typical)8
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Display colours1.07 Billion
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Panel technologyADS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Operating systemAndroid 10
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness (after glass)360
Brightness (before glass)390

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 350, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
960 x 720, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 900, 66 Hz
1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
Video formats480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz

Connectivity

Video inputDVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 2.0 (x 3)
USB 3.0 (x 3)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x 3)

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Ease of installationSmart Insert
AC Out
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
Remote control signalLockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)

Power

Consumption (Typical)170
Consumption (Max)430 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 15 W

Accessories

Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x 3)
DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
USB cover and screws
Optional accessoriesInteract dongles

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Interactivity

Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Touch points20 simultaneous touch points
Plug and playHID compliant
Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Blue light filter

Internal Player

CPUMTK 9970A
Memory4 GB RAM
Storage32 GB eMMc
Wi-Fi2G/5G/6G 2T2R

Dimensions

Set Width1494.3
Set Height883.2
Set Depth99.5 mm(D_Max)/78.5 mm(D_Wallmount)
Set Width (inch)58.83
Set Height (inch)34.77
Set Depth (inch)3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount)
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M8
Bezel width17.8 mm(T/R/L) x 31.7 mm(B)
Smart Insert mount100 x 100 mm, 6xM4L6
Weight44.26

Weight

Product with packaging (kg)53.8
Product with packaging (lb)118.61
Product without stand (kg)44.26
Product without stand (lb)97.58
