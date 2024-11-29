Setting up the classroom for hybrid learning

As with any IT or AV set up, specifications and equipment needed will depend on the size and shape of the classroom, the class size and the budget you have available. When setting up, it’s important to remember:

Cameras – you will need at least one camera – webcam – in the classroom to help students to see all assets being used within the lesson, not just what’s on the screen or at the front of the class. Cameras should be placed strategically and reviewed regularly to make sure they enable total engagement and, to ensure maximum effect, the webcam trained on the teacher should be a high quality investment.



Space – you may find you need to zone your classroom in a different way to ensure that those in the room have space to move, and some space to be more private, and so that remote class members feel involved even when attention is elsewhere in the classroom.

Videoconferencing – the tool you use for communication and collaboration will play a large role in whether remote learners can keep pace with the physical class. It will also dictate which cameras you may need, how they are set up and where. The platform you use will depend on which the teacher is most used to, but it also needs to be sturdy enough to allow those joining remotely to collaborate with the whole class, too.

Audio – you need to be able to hear those accessing the lesson as much as they can hear you. A high quality microphone and good speakers make a lot of difference, helping you to direct the noise to its best effect.

Software – to run your classroom successfully, you’ll also need the right collaboration software. This could be free, or it could run on a licence. Some interactive displays come pre-installed with software solutions and finding one that allows you to choose the software that works for your education setting may be key.

Connected devices – whether laptops or desktops, Chromebooks, iPads or any other mobile device, the hybrid class needs to be connected together – ideally wirelessly – with technology that allows them to maximise their experience. Devices with built-in cameras, speakers and microphones can help to minimise investment in peripherals.

Interactive displays – the interactive display you choose for your physical classroom will help students to focus, to be inspired, brainstorm and share ideas. Of course, your display could be shared with remote learners via your camera and videoconferencing, but there are now solutions that allow remote devices to connect to the big screen, with the ability to see what’s being displayed, in real time. In some cases, students can also mark up the presentation on the classroom display from their own device, too.