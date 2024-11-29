The world has changed. And educating in a world in which social distancing needs to become a priority at short notice necessitates a change in techniques that can also require new technology.

Did you know that, according to HolonIQ, in 2018 the global education market spent $142b on digital? That’s a big investment. This is forecast to grow to $342b by 2025, an even bigger figure, yet still less than 5% of overall education expenditure. With so many classrooms already installed with digital technology, investing further to update in line with the most recent classroom requirements can be a challenge.

While it sounds like a great idea to scrap the current stock of tech and to invest in a new, complete solution, realistically (unless an overhaul was due anyway) budgets are unlikely to allow this. So, how do you bring in the latest technologies – with the flexibility to fit the needs of your teachers and students into the future – without breaking the bank?



