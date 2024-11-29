Class of 2022

Max - “Before the pandemic we didn’t really use computers at school and many of the lessons were done with a projector rather than with a computer and large screen. When we started home learning, we were given paper copies of all of our work to take home with us to complete. This was hard as there was no one to discuss anything we didn’t understand. Now, though, our teacher has a large screen at the front of the class and his lessons are all done on that and from his computer. It means that we can cover the things we’re interested in with questions to search engines if the teacher doesn’t know.”

(Max’s classroom incorporates a Philips B-Line connected display – using the Chromecast built-in feature, his teacher can connect and present wirelessly onto the large format display, and as it’s built on an Android platform, it’s totally intuitive for him…there’s no need to learn new IT skills and he can use all his preferred software.)