MediaSuite

58HFL6214U/27

Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

Features

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourAnthracite Grey

Audio

Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound output Power20 (2x10) W
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound
External speaker out1.5W Mono 8 Ohm

Green Specifications

Energy StarYes

Accessories

IncludedHygienic RC 22AV2226A
2x AA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
OptionalDOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
PPDS VESA table stand

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wifi-Direct

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Digital TV8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable
Analog TVNTSC
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Connectivity Bottom

HDMI4HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
External power12V, max 1.5A
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
Digital Audio outOptical
External speaker outMini-Jack
USB2USB 2.0
AntennaF-Type

Power

Ambient temperature0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Light sensor
Mains powerAC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
Maximum Power Consumption170 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Dimensions

Product weight (lb)38.3 lb
Set Height (inch)29.52
Wall mount compatible200 x 300 mm
M6
Set Depth (inch)2.65/3.14
Set Width (inch)50.78

Supported Display Resolution

HDMIUp to 3840x2160p@60Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

Picture/Display

Brightness400 nit
Panel resolution3840x2160p
Display4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (inch)58

Healthcare features

ControlMulti-Remote Control
SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant
ConvenienceTalkBack
Independent main speaker mute

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music
Memory size(Flash)16GB*

Hospitality Features

CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
Securemedia
Pro:Idiom
SharingChromecast Ultra built-in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Hotel modeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Volume limitation
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Joystick Control Lock
Prison mode
Your brandCustomizable Home Screen
Customizable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
Remote ControlLow Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Revenue generationMyChoice
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Crestron Connected
Joystick

Connectivity Side

Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
USB1USB 3.0
External ControlRJ-12
HDMI2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ12SmartPlug Xpress
