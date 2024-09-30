Products

Global consistency for international customers

Our International customer management team ensures fast, reliable and optimised solutions with direct support

Open² expanding your horizons

Combining global coverage with local expertise – our mission

For global brands and international enterprises, presenting display solutions consistently worldwide is imperative. Your PPDS International Key Account Managers provide a single point of contact to bring the integration, software and complementary hardware together, specific to each global marketplace.

Delivering fast, reliable and optimised solutions with direct support, from specification, through to post-sales and beyond, encompassing strategy, pricing, contracting, operations and services.

Global display solutions tailored for your local opportunity – our vision

Our dedicated team, together with our network of proven partners – including installation, software and complementary hardware – is committed to creating consistent experiences for multinational enterprises. We simplify the deployment of world class professional displays, while reducing both time and costs.

We are always available to work directly with you, to create flexible global solutions that are tailored to fit each local setting. Allowing you to focus on delivering day-to-day excellence, while we take care of bringing display brilliance to life for you.

Global network, localised precision – your PPDS international customer advantage

Consistency is key to building a brand experience that is instantly recognisable. The PPDS IKAM team make this possible by forming custom strategies for each customer.

Our single point of contact approach manages your brand requirements from a central location. Translating to greater efficiencies for you, with dependable results in every market.

As the world’s largest manufacturer of professional displays, we are here to support your business by utilising our global community of service and technology partners to deliver the very best solution based on your needs.

Dedicated support – wherever you need us, whenever you need us

Our focus is on equipping you with the very best hardware and software to help you achieve your business requirements. At PPDS we aim to create genuine connections with each of our customers and partners, and we are deeply invested in understanding every unique business need to create solutions that transform visions to reality.

We create open lines of communication that enable you to speak with your dedicated key account manager from anywhere in the world and at any time – resulting in a partnership that empowers you with confidence, delivering reliability and business efficiency.

Introducing your International Key Account Managers

“Led by our dedicated key account directors, our International customer support team connects global brands and international organisations with every aspect of a world class integration – delivered globally, with localised precision.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Business Development & Marketing

Meet the team now
SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT

Connecting international customers with skilled partners and the assets and services needed to execute projects across continents.

GLOBAL COVERAGE

Delivering a true global perspective that coordinates commercial strategy, product offerings and dedicated warranty coverage around the world.

LOCAL SUPPORT

Extending innovation and delivering cutting edge display solutions, supported by our local teams together with our exclusive Global Partner Alliance.

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

