Global service, brought together for you
The GPA delivers confidence and a seamless service, maximising your business potential, internationally
Building business together with the Global Partner Alliance – our mission
At PPDS, our proven product range is matched only by our own service standards – all highly sought after by our international customer base.
Enabling consistent integrations everywhere across the globe has never been easier than with PPDS.
Building on our ‘total solutions’ strategy, as well as our strategic software and complementary hardware solutions partners, we have established a network of trusted integration partners with the skills, knowledge and experience of every market in which you need to build your display solutions – ready for you to draw upon whenever and wherever.
A warm welcome to you from our Global Partner Alliance.
Extending business advantages for you – our vision
Our Global Partner Alliance extends the service and support that we can deliver for you – our international customers.
Drawing upon our extensive portfolio of Philips professional display products and tailored solutions developed with our strategic software and complementary hardware partners, the GPA, powered by our team of International customer support team is on hand to provide an installation and warranty support service that stretches across the globe.
Your selection of the very best
Global Partner Alliance partners are selected and invited based on their capabilities and certifications, as well as their business model and relationship with PPDS. This mutually beneficial relationship sets the foundation in which international customer support opportunities and global projects are managed, positioned and supported.
The results? Across the globe, our customers have complete peace of mind and confidence to build their business, drawing upon our collective capabilities, paired with an incredible geographic reach.
CENTRALISED COORDINATION
Our PPDS International Key Account Managers are on hand together with the GPA – from proposal through to post-sales support.
GLOBAL IMPLEMENTATION
Confidence is key for our international customers. Our GPA community ensures consistency and quality across all PPDS territories.
LOCAL EXECUTION
GPA partners have the skills and expertise to deliver the highest standards in technical support and service - wherever the customer needs it.
Contact
Get in touch