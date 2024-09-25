Connecting partners, worldwide
The Global Partner Alliance brings you together with a trusted network for proven integration support in every territory
Open² expanding your horizons
Empowering connections with the GPA – our mission
Looking for a global network of trusted integration partners to help scale your business into new areas for growth?
The PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) is formed of leaders in the AV and IT sector, with expertise across the full cross section of industries. Designed to bring all PPDS customers connected, worldwide, white-labelled support to upscale projects and take business to the next level.
Empowering your business vision, everywhere.
Elevating global scalability for your business – our vision
The PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) is a community of AV industry movers and shakers with proven experience and well-established business models.
This exclusive network is made up of trusted partners, across every region, who have been exclusively invited to connect our gold and platinum partners with global opportunities and advantages. Enabling scalable solutions with exceptional service and support.
Enabling international integrations for your sustainable growth
The PPDS Global Partner Alliance is an exclusive program designed to bring together elite business partners from around the world for the benefit of our PPDS community. Through the GPA, and our international customer management team , you – and your regional and global customers – benefit from a framework that ensures consistency and relevancy in every market in which we operate, together with precise planning and positioning.
Whether you are a system integrator, a consultant or any other business, at PPDS we aim to inspire you with the very best products, services and connections solutions. Including proven software and complementary hardware recommendations, to support your business pushing through the boundaries of today’s technology and inspire cutting edge solutions.
A select meeting of the very best
A meeting of the very best. Global Partner Alliance partners are selected and invited based on their capabilities and certifications, as well as their business model and relationship with PPDS. Brought together for you with integrity to bring credible, scalable solutions to help you meet customers’ needs, wherever they are in the world and whenever you need support.
This mutually beneficial relationship sets the foundation for you to take on global opportunities, managing international projects with white-labelled support to position your business globally.
TRUSTED NETWORK
Carefully formed to bring your business a trusted network of integration and solution partners in every territory.
GLOBAL SCALABILITY
Helping to meet your customers’ needs with reliable, dynamic solutions that stretch your business potential.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
Delivering white-labelled tailored support, enabling you to build your business – sustainably into the future.
Contact
Get in touch