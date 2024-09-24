Products

E-Line

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

Features

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% (without condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty5 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Optimum resolution3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
Operating systemAndroid 13
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)85.6
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (metric)217.4 cm
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.07 billion
Panel technologyIPS
Brightness400 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.4935x0.4935 mm

Weight

Product without stand (lb)TBD lb
Product with packaging (kg)TBD kg
Product with packaging (lb)TBD lb
Product without stand (kg)TBD kg

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 350, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
848 x 480, 60Hz
960x720, 75Hz
1024x768, 60,70Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 900, 66Hz
1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1920 x 1200, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
Video formats480p, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 50, 60Hz
480i, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz

Interactivity

Touch points40 simultaneous touch points
Protection glassAnti-Glare
Blue light filter
Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
Plug and playHID compliant
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch

Connectivity

Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x3)
Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
Thermal sensor
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
Video inputUSB 3.0 (x3)
USB-C (up to 65W)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
SPDIF (x1)
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45 x2

Convenience

Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Remote control signalLockable
Ease of installationAC Out
Smart Insert
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Keyboard controlLockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
AC Power Cord
Philips logo (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
AC switch cover & Screw x1
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Touch Pen (x2)
Optional accessoriesInteract dongles

Dimensions

Set Width1965.1 mm
Set Height1158.74 mm
Set Depth (inch)4.58
Wall Mount800x400mm,M8
Set Height (inch)45.62
Bezel width16.7mm(T/R/L), 39.42mm(B)
WeightTBD kg
Set Depth116.227 mm
Set Width (inch)77.37

Internal Player

Wifi2G/5G/6G 2T2R
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
Storage32 GB eMMc
CPU4xA73 + 4xA53

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x20 W

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Typical)TBD W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
Consumption (Max)TBD
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
Downloads

Leaflet

French

Downloads

86BDL4152E/00

Leaflet

German

Downloads

86BDL4152E/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

86BDL4152E/00

