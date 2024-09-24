86BDL4152E/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Operating conditions
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Warranty
|5 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|EAC
|EMF
|ETL
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Optimum resolution
|3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|85.6
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|217.4 cm
|OS UI resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Display colors
|1.07 billion
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935x0.4935 mm
Weight
|Product without stand (lb)
|TBD lb
|Product with packaging (kg)
|TBD kg
|Product with packaging (lb)
|TBD lb
|Product without stand (kg)
|TBD kg
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 350, 70Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|848 x 480, 60Hz
|960x720, 75Hz
|1024x768, 60,70Hz
|1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
|1152 x 900, 66Hz
|1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
|1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|Video formats
|480p, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 50, 60Hz
|480i, 60Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
Interactivity
|Touch points
|40 simultaneous touch points
|Protection glass
|Anti-Glare
|Blue light filter
|Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Multi-touch technology
|0-gap Infrared touch
Connectivity
|Other connections
|OPS
|micro SD
|USB-B (x3)
|Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
|Thermal sensor
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
|Video input
|USB 3.0 (x3)
|USB-C (up to 65W)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
|SPDIF (x1)
|Video output
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|RJ45 x2
Convenience
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Ease of installation
|AC Out
|Smart Insert
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Cleaning cloth (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
|AC Power Cord
|Philips logo (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|AC switch cover & Screw x1
|HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Touch Pen (x2)
|Optional accessories
|Interact dongles
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1965.1 mm
|Set Height
|1158.74 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|4.58
|Wall Mount
|800x400mm,M8
|Set Height (inch)
|45.62
|Bezel width
|16.7mm(T/R/L), 39.42mm(B)
|Weight
|TBD kg
|Set Depth
|116.227 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|77.37
Internal Player
|Wifi
|2G/5G/6G 2T2R
|GPU
|Multi-Core Mali-G52
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|CPU
|4xA73 + 4xA53
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x20 W
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|TBD W
|Mains power
|100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
|Consumption (Max)
|TBD
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
