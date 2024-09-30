Products

E-Line

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g. epeat silver.

This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

Features

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty5 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL

Weight

Product with packaging (kg)42.8 kg
Product without stand (lb)76.50 lb
Product with packaging (lb)94.36 lb
Product without stand (kg)34.7 kg

Picture/Display

Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Operating systemAndroid 13
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Display colors1.07 Billion
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Brightness400 cd/m²
Panel technologyADS
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
848 x 480, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1280 x 960, 60, 85Hz
1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1920 x 1200, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
Video formats480p, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 50, 60Hz
480i, 60Hz

Interactivity

Touch points40 simultaneous touch points
Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
Blue light filter
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant

Connectivity

Other connectionsOPS
USB-B (x2)
Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
Bluetooth5.2 BLE
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x3)
USB 3.0 ( x2)
USB 2.0 (x1)
USB-C (up to 65W)
USB-C
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Gb LAN x2
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Remote control signalLockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles
NFC
Bluetooth
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
AC Power Cord
AC switch cover & Screw x1
Cleaning cloth (x1)
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
Touch Pen (x2)
Optional accessoriesPen tray with 3x color stylus and eraser

Dimensions

Set Width1492.02 mm
Set Height892.28 mm
Set Depth (inch)4.57
Wall Mount500x400mm,M8
Bezel width16.7mm(T/R/L), 41.9mm(B)
Set Width (inch)58.74
Set Depth116.15 mm
Set Height (inch)35.13

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
Memory8GB
Wifi2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
CPU4xA73 + 4xA53

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x20 W

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Typical)132 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG. EPEAT Silver.

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
WEBP
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
