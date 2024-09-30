Products

E-Line

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g.

This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

Features

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% (without condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty5 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL

Weight

Product with packaging (kg)56.8 kg
Product without stand (lb)100.31 lb
Product with packaging (lb)125.22 lb
Product without stand (kg)45.5 kg

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Operating systemAndroid 13
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.07Billon
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness400 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
Panel technologyADS

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
848 x 480, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1280 x 960, 60, 85Hz
1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1920 x 1200, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
Video formats480p, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 50, 60Hz
480i, 60Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Blue light filter
Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
Touch points40 simultaneous touch points
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2 BLE
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
Other connectionsOPS
USB-B (x2)
Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x3)
USB 3.0 ( x2)
USB 2.0 ( x1)
USB-C (up to 65W)
USB-C
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Gb LAN x2
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Remote control signalLockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles
NFC
Bluetooth
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough

Accessories

Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x1)
AC Power Cord
Philips logo (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
AC switch cover & Screw x1
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Touch Pen (x2)
Optional accessoriesPen tray with 3x color stylus and eraser

Dimensions

Set Height1018.3 mm
Set Width1715.2 mm
Set Depth (inch)4.57
Wall Mount600x400mm,M8
Set Height (inch)40.09
Bezel width16.7mm(T/R/L), 41.5mm(B)
Set Depth116.15 mm
Set Width (inch)67.53

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory8GB
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
Wifi2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
CPU4xA73 + 4xA53

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x20 W

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)155 W
Energy Label ClassG.

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
WEBP
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
Show more specs

